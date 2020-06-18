Over the rainbow
Brianna Hejtmanek shared this photo of Jaxon, 5, and Lexi, 2, Hejtmanek of Sabin, Minnesota under a rainbow after a spring storm.

We want to see your spring photos. Send them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to be featured in print!

