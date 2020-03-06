Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met March 3 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Co-hostesses were Kathy Smith and Jeri Yaggie. Fourteen members attended the meeting, which was conducted by Kristen Meindl, president.
Officers elected and installed for the upcoming year were: Meindl, president; Deb Blaufuss, vice president; Linda Johnson, recording secretary; Lori Randall, corresponding secretary; Carol Poppel, treasurer; Shirley Fox-Trydahl, guard; and Kathy Smith, chaplain. Convention delegate for the state convention in May will be Linda Dietz and convention alternate is Barbara Mohs.
Correspondence included a thank you note from Jeri Yaggie for the chapter’s contribution to the Educational Loan Fund in memory of David Yaggie and a letter stating goals for local chapters for 2020 from state P.E.O. President Nikki Hess, CZ, Bemidji, Minnesota. Reports from the program, courtesy, library, music, and nominating committees were given. Longtime chapter member Rena Weidman has moved to Woodbury, Minnesota. Inez Lunde, also a member of Chapter B, is now residing in Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Business announcements included: 1) different options for yearbook “years” and 2) bylaws to be voted on at convention will be received later in March. The state convention will be held in May at St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Programs were presented by Linda Johnson, International Peace Scholarship (IPS), and Sue Petersen, Educational Loan Fund (ELF). IPS is a fund established in 1949 to provide scholarships for international women students to pursue graduate study in the U.S. and Canada. The program has provided $40 million in scholarships. ELF is a revolving loan fund established in 1907 to lend money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education. ELF has loaned $210.6 million thus far.
The next meeting will be held March 17 at the church with Mary Ann Conrad as hostess. Project reports will be given by Mary Boldingh (Cottey College) and Rene’ Hasbargen (Gertrude Porter Tomhave/Nancy Watrud Hoium Fund).
