On Feb. 10, 2020, P.E.O. Chapter J met at Evergreen United Methodist Church with Nancy Richels serving as hostess. Twelve members responded to roll call. Reports of officers and committees were given.
A motion to raise chapter dues was passed.
President Judy McDaniel read her President’s letter, which recapped the events of the previous year. She expressed gratitude to officers and sisters, mentioned the theme of the programs for the year and some of our fundraisers.
Mary Ruth Franzen shared her autobiography. She detailed how and why she became a P.E.O. sister and how much it means to her.
The next meeting of Chapter J will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church. Cindy Borchert will serve as hostess. Nomination, election and installation of officers, delegates/alternates will take place.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
