On March 27, 2023, P.E.O. Chapter J met in the home of hostess Irene Mohn. Ten members responded to roll call. On April 10, 2023, P.E.O. Chapter J met in the home of hostess Jeanette Plummer. Ten members responded to roll call by stating their main course for Easter dinner.

Reports of officers and committees were given. The new slate of officers was installed, some at each of the meetings mentioned above. The officers for 2023-2024 are President Irene Mohn, Vice President Judy McDaniel, Recording Secretary Cindy Borchert, Corresponding Secretary Linda Johnson, Treasurer Fern Bailey, Chaplain Nancy Richels and Guard Mary Jacklitch.



