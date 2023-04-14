On March 27, 2023, P.E.O. Chapter J met in the home of hostess Irene Mohn. Ten members responded to roll call. On April 10, 2023, P.E.O. Chapter J met in the home of hostess Jeanette Plummer. Ten members responded to roll call by stating their main course for Easter dinner.
Reports of officers and committees were given. The new slate of officers was installed, some at each of the meetings mentioned above. The officers for 2023-2024 are President Irene Mohn, Vice President Judy McDaniel, Recording Secretary Cindy Borchert, Corresponding Secretary Linda Johnson, Treasurer Fern Bailey, Chaplain Nancy Richels and Guard Mary Jacklitch.
The program for the March 27 meeting was “Couch Surfing” by Jessica Gilsrud, Wahpeton High School counselor and homeless liaison. She provided us with some of the needs for the individuals who are living with friends, family or in their cars.
The program for the April 10 meeting was “Goals and Plans for the City of Wahpeton” by Mayor Brett Lambrecht. He provided us with a handout with information about the projects planned for streets, new home additions, businesses and many other items that the mayor and city council are working on "as a team’"for the community.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.