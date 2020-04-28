Clients of Red River Human Services Foundation recently painted rocks with pictures and positive messages and sprinkled them around the Twin Towns as a fun find for people. The agency has a Facebook page and would like people to take photos of themselves with the painted rocks when they come across them, and share to their Facebook page with the hashtag #redriverrocks. Please return the rocks to the place where they were found after you take your photos. There are about 50 rocks located around Wahpeton and Breckenridge.

Tags

Load comments