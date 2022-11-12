Medical doctors and city leaders could often prescribe parks and recreation for physical, mental and community health medications.
Physical health outcomes include stronger organs like the heart and lungs. Muscular strength, tone and endurance are increased. Calories out exceed calories in to manage weight. Bone strength reduces risk of osteoporosis. Balance is improved with better coordination, flexibility and agility.
Mental health benefits include less stress and anxiety. Thinking is enhanced in the fresh air of the great outdoors. A busy, active mind combats aging diseases like dementia. Parks are giant outdoor classrooms for learning about conservation. Young people learn social skills.
Community health is also improved by parks and recreation. Cities thrive when they are desirable places to live. Families seek safe, fun and diversified lifestyles. Crime decreases significantly when participation in community activities increases.
Play is vital to happiness, health and social connections. Bring your children and grandchildren to playgrounds and let them explore. Play with them. One is never too old to swing and reach for the skies. The best giggles ever are from swinging tots.
Visit the zoo to see the world’s animals. Ride the antique carousel to be like a child again.
Creativity is enhanced when people of all ages play. One becomes a willing learner, contemplates solving problems and creates new ideas.
Public art makes cities destinations. Walk through the Sculpture Park. Check out Laura Youngbird’s “Mishipechu” sculpture at Headwaters Park. Admire Shawn McCann’s murals. Use chalk art to create your own masterpieces on sidewalks and trails.
Music and dance are powerful recreation activities that bless our lifestyles. Listening to Music in the Park, joining the Community Band and jiving with elders during Music4Life are local opportunities. Music lightens your mood while multi-tasking with professional duties. Personally, listening to the oldies and dancing Zootopia with grandchildren are highlights.
Green space checkerboards the city and creates an interesting downtown. It is healthy to disperse physical activity and relaxation throughout a city.
Gardening combines physical activity and nature interaction with benefits like cooking (another recreation activity) with healthy fruits and vegetables. Consider renting a garden plot in 2023. Try tasty fruit from the Kidder Rec Area fruit orchard. Forage for morel mushrooms along the rivers in the spring.
Walk, run, bicycle and roller blade on year-round trails that are 24:7 recreation. All you need are shoes. In the winter, fat-tire bikes work well on ice and snow. Be a plogger and pick litter.
Youth sports like basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, baseball and softball teach youths the value of hard work, sportsmanship and teamwork. Adult coed softball and volleyball provide physical fitness and social interaction. Play tennis, Pickleball or sand volleyball in the park. Kick field goals at the park football field. Play catch in the backyard.Get kids outdoors through hunting and fishing. The Prairie Pothole Region offers some of the world’s best duck and goose hunting. Pheasants, deer and coyotes are plentiful. We are fortunate to live near many of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes with panfish, bass, walleye and northern pike. The Red River is acclaimed for catfishing. Southeastern North Dakota is burgeoning with new lakes. Practice archery on the local outdoor range.
Try birdwatching. Welcome gray juncos from the Arctic who like flying short distances in front of you. Set up a black oil sunflower seed feeder in the backyard for chickadees and nuthatches.
Reading improves your focus, memory and communication skills. It combats cognitive decline. Both Wahpeton and Breckenridge Public Libraries are super resources for reading that offers lifelong learning, improves brain function and contributes to overall wellness. Read to your children! Grab a good book and read while listening to the Kidder Rec Area rock rapids.
Swimming is a super physical activity. When the outdoor pools close, use the NDSCS indoor swimming pool.
Cross country ski, snowshoe, toboggan and ice skate in the winter. Visit the Rosemeade Chalet, our winter recreation headquarters. Try indoor sports at the Community Center.
Nearly 40% of American families have a pet dog. Be fair to your canine companion. Go for walks to get exercise. Use the dog parks.
Try outdoor photography. Look at nature’s gifts in different ways to get unique pictures.
Spend time along the local rivers. They are wonderful natural resources. Rent canoes and kayaks.
Grill and have a picnic in the park. If the weather is inclement, use Hughes Shelter, the Optimists Shelter or Rosemeade Chalet. Try camping, a good reason to get out of the house.
Rx for your physical, mental and community health needs? Try parks and recreation.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Receation.