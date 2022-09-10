The signs “Number One Best City to Live in America” caught my attention. They are placed along streets in The Woodlands, Texas, where we presently live near grandchildren.
It is a 2021 designation by Niche.com, an American company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is a resource for cities across the United States. Rankings typically favor warm climates but it was a blessing to experience the wonders of four distinct seasons of Wahpeton.
How does The Woodlands get this ranking? In parks-recreation, it is imperative to pay attention and learn from fellow systems. One must continuously learn and change or you fall behind. It is good to be child-like and ask “why” all your life. It is healthy to continually look at how you do things that can always be done better.
The Woodlands asserts that connection to parks and nature gives it a special allure. It is a master planned city with a population of 118,000. Its name is very symbolic with its habitat of loblolly pine, sycamore, live oak and green ash.
Wahpeton, population 8,000, is the Native American name for “Leaf Village.” Our native trees also include green ash. American elm, before Dutch Elm Disease, box elder and cottonwood thrive in riparian areas. The Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers give the Twin Towns a special connection with an active natural resource.
The most impressive recreational feature is 200 miles of trails. Residential areas do not have sidewalks but easily connect to a remarkable trail system with regularly spaced drinking fountains. Trails are high priorities for cities nowadays, accommodating active, healthy lifestyles during discretionary leisure time. The trails are shaded by an overarching canopy of native trees. Park maintenance staff on utility vehicles frequently check the trails and pick litter.
Wahpeton has a nice eight-mile loop of trails and sidewalks that follow the rivers, streets and avenues. There could be opportunities for Highway 210 trails and tree plantings, like along 11th Street North. Along the river trails, trees need to be 20 feet away from the toe of the levee.
The Woodlands is proud that 100% of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. Recreation satisfaction was surveyed at a high 85% level. Our family believes in walking, running or bicycling to nearby parks without driving a vehicle. West-side mini-parks address the same amenity in Wahpeton. Planning for west-side growth includes park space.
There are 140 parks in The Woodlands, one per 843 residents. Many are mini-parks to accommodate nearby neighborhoods. Wahpeton has seven parks, one for 1,143 residents. The Woodlands has 68 pavilions or picnic shelters (1/1,735) vs. nine in Wahpeton (1/889).
Our grandchildren have played on a few of the 89 shaded playgrounds and they all seem new with fresh safety surfacing. The life cycle of Chahinkapa Park’s playground that accommodated play for thousands of children is approaching renovation time.
The Woodlands sponsor 60 special events during the year, fun for residents and welcoming to visitors. Music concerts are among the most popular. ‘Music in the Park’ is a featured Wahpeton event. We are fortunate to listen to the tunes of the Community Band and several long-time musicians. Special events like Blue Goose Days and baseball and softball tournaments bring many people to Wahpeton. Every day is a special event day at Chahinkapa Zoo.
There is no zoo in The Woodlands but they are pleased to have the George Mitchell Nature Preserve. Wahpeton woodlands along rivers are special with pileated woodpeckers and cardinals.
Sam Houston National Forest is marketed as only 30 miles away. Wahpeton is fortunate to be 30 miles away from the prairie wetlands and fishing lakes of Minnesota and the same distance from North Dakota’s prairie potholes that produce more ducks than any other state.
The Woodlands advocates the importance of living in harmony with nature. Fulvous whistling ducks serenade pedestrians on nearby trails. Mallards, Canada geese, wood ducks, whitetail deer and wild turkeys verify the same conservation commitment in Wahpeton.
Culture is emphasized with “Arts in the Park” programs. There is a neat abstract bison-like sculpture but not standout features like Wahpeton’s Sculpture Park or colorful murals.
Parks are tightly developed with features. Green space is limited, even for T-ball. Schools in larger cities typically have fenced, locked playgrounds. We are lucky in Wahpeton to use school playgrounds and ballfields like public parks.
Catch-and-release fishing is popular on 63 ponds with the same green algae challenges we have. Wahpeton is fortunate to have excellent and convenient fishing in the Red River. North Dakota Game & Fish is pleased when they read about Gene Pinkney’s fishing success off a pier.
In addition to 14 outdoor swim pools, there are five splash pads, an amenity that Wahpeton hopes to feature someday.
You, too can live in the “Number One Best City to Live in America.” It is wherever you decide to live and enthusiastically support.
Wayne Beyer is the former director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.