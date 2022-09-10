Purchase Access

The signs “Number One Best City to Live in America” caught my attention. They are placed along streets in The Woodlands, Texas, where we presently live near grandchildren.

It is a 2021 designation by Niche.com, an American company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is a resource for cities across the United States. Rankings typically favor warm climates but it was a blessing to experience the wonders of four distinct seasons of Wahpeton.



