Parks and recreation can support people living with mental health illnesses. Data from the National Institute of Mental Health indicates this includes nearly 50 million United States citizens.
Disorders are forms of depression that often occur from stress during the holidays and winter months when there are shorter days and less sunlight.
Mental health is not a condition that just happens to somebody else. One in five people suffer from a mental health condition during their lifetime. People have highs and lows. It is likely all of us know somebody who has been affected.
I am vividly reminded this time of year. My father Herman died of suicide on Jan. 15, 1980. There is no sugar coating that the pain ever leaves. Likely when he took his life, he thought he was doing the right thing, to rid himself of stressful demons and not be a hindrance to others.
We all either get “the phone call” or are the subject and you know it is not good. I was enjoying a lunch featuring a red snapper caught while deep sea fishing and talking about our upcoming softball season at the Walt Disney World Employee League in Orlando, Florida with Dan Simpson when Mom called and will not forget my friend’s “uh-huh” and glance at me.
Of course, all of our lives have much value to others and friends no longer had “Frog” to laugh with and all the important things like husband, father and grandfather ended. Wife Joan’s father Reuben died from cancer at a young age so our daughters did not have a grandfather. Fast forward 40 years and readers know my grandchildren will experience quality “grandpa” times.
Dad would get stressed about small farmer financial conditions, but really was well-off with a nice Wahpeton home along the golf course, another home on Buchanan Lake and a section of land rented by quality farmers. Alcohol would often be relief but nobody foresaw what eventually happened. A lesson learned is the unimportance of material things and the intrinsic value of a simple lifestyle with a loving family.
Back to parks and recreation.
Dad always seemed happiest when watching Chucks Off Sale softball, hunting whitetail deer along the Wild Rice River, ice fishing on South Turtle Lake with Grandpa, playing whist all night with the McKibbens or Johnsons and pitching baseball to his kids for hours, listening to “just one more time” many times.
Being outdoors is therapeutic and refreshing. It was magic to see how easily he observed ring-necked pheasants and white-tailed deer camouflaged in their natural backgrounds. He taught us to carefully observe and critters could be detected by things so small as their eyes, anything that was out of place.
Nationwide, there are Parks RX or “Walk with a Doc” programs where medical doctors write prescriptions that simply advise going for a walk. It is an easy way to make hope and health accessible to all. Walking is the easiest, cheapest exercise. For me, running is just a version of walking.
There is mindfulness, awareness and positive contemplation while outdoors. Creative art, bald eagles, children on the sledding hill, pileated woodpeckers, dog walkers, great horned owls, juncos, ice fishermen and cardinals are friends and neighbors who remind me of great fortune just by their presence during recent runs on the local trails.
See, hear, touch and smell to trigger the senses. Heck, for quite a few months you can even taste from our orchard and fruit trees along trails. Japanese refer to nature walks as shinrin-yoku or forest bathing.
The stigma associated with mental health conditions is lessening and we are finding that open discussion instead of keeping things inside is better and healthier. Take the stigma out of the darkness. There are many like stories. I have experienced similar pain with Special Olympics athletes, Kinship Program youths and friends.
Parks and recreation has much to offer for the wellness of those struggling with mental health challenges. We make a difference for people with our park facilities and recreation programs.
