Maximize recreation. Two words that parks-recreation-zoo staff may be happy not to hear so much when a retirement changes the guard.
The public does a good job reminding us about maximizing recreation. When tennis players put up caution tape for makeshift nets on tennis courts in the fall, they are telling us the nets may have been removed too soon.
Baseball fields in the spring are likewise. The advent of high school baseball and now NDSCS baseball with games scheduled in March is much different than the days when American Legion and Babe Ruth baseball did not have any games until June. Bases are placed early.
Opening facilities in the spring and closing them in the fall is a balancing act. It is safer to open late and close early whenever there are unpredictable weather patterns on the horizon.
We generally target April 15 for opening water lines and Oct. 15 for closing them. There have been plenty of times when Mother Nature let us know we jumped the gun and cold snaps damaged plumbing. It is costly to make repairs.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department maximized outdoor fishing recreation when it went to a year-round fishing season in 1993. There was plenty of opposition, some of it social, taking away the traditional fishing opener.
The year-round season has worked splendidly, resulting in thousands of hours of quality fishing time without appearing to negatively impact the fishing resource, supported by data. Devils Lake, Missouri River, Lake Sakakawea, and yes, even the Red River, seem to be the same great quality fisheries.
The park board has worked hard to maximize recreation on the Red River. Four fishing piers are more than any other North Dakota city. Shoreline fishing areas, a boat ramp, steps suggested by Larry Brunkhorst, benches added by Eagle Scout Shea Truesdell, a fish cleaning station and boat ramp are among projects meant to get people fishing on the river.
Sports courts are another example. Adding blended lines to the tennis courts for Pickleball made them a facility for another sport, increasing their usage.
The multipurpose court, as its name implies, is a year-round facility — basketball and in-line skating in the summer and ice skating in the winter.
We are happy to maximize recreation in the Community Center with a steady flow of people in-and-out of here on a daily basis. There can be JO Volleyball at 6 a.m., pickleball, walking and open gym during the day, youth basketball practice after school, women’s and coed volleyball in the evening, air rifle shooting in the dining room, archery practice in the south room, Scout meeting in the art room, exercise class at 5 p.m. and boys baseball players here ‘til 10:30 p.m.
After many years of recreation usage, the building still stands. If the old Armory was used 24-7 by the public, that would be OK by me.
Park facilities are mostly open so anybody can play at the football field, baseball field and tennis courts at any time. In some cities, they are fenced and locked.
A proposed band shelter/amphitheatre can host Music in the Park, picnics, plays, graduation receptions, weddings and ducks and geese roaming around (sorry, couldn’t resist).
Multipurpose trails accommodate walkers, runners, bicyclists, roller bladers, in-line skaters, skateboarders, stroller pushers, dog walkers and kids on tricycles.
Many recreation interests are maximized by providing gardening space, planting fruit orchards and adding unique facilities like dog parks and disc golf courses.
Public art is possible everywhere and there are many opportunities to create more. The Sculpture Park and colorful murals are destinations. Little things like creating an arrow sign for the archery range instead of a routine rectangular sign add interest and maximize art.
Lighting has much potential to maximize recreation, adding hours of play and usage to playgrounds, skating rinks, trails, etc. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club added a light at the Kidder Recreation Area rock rapids for night fishermen.
So please, wink-wink, continue tormenting all the parks-recreation-zoo staff about maximizing recreation at every opportunity. We love to hear from you!
Wayne Beyer is the director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.