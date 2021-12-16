In my un-Google-assisted memory, I recall a curse, (I think Chinese), which went, “May you live in interesting times.” I think we are in them, if by “interesting we mean uncertain, unpredictable, confusing and troubling.
A pall of uncertainty indeed seems to be darkening not only our once “blessed” nation, but nearly the whole world. Confusion seems to be universal: civil unrest, rampant disease, political discord, crazy extremes of weather, natural disasters and ‘rumors of war’ are daily realities.
Wahpeton, so far has been spared from the worst of these troubles, but even here in our own little bastion of peace and safety some disquieting things have turned up.
We’ve lately heard that some nit-picking, agenda-driven inspector has seen fit to give a less than glowing appraisal of the Chahinkapa Zoo, causing much heartache and worry to Cathy Deichman whose hard work has given us one of the finest small-town zoos in the country, a zoo in which positives outweigh its negatives a hundred to one.
Now is the time to stand up and show Cathy our solid support. The country is bedeviled by too many low-level petty inspectors with nothing better to do than justify their existence with drivel.
Another sad note is the news that our fine NDSCS president, John Richman has decided to retire. Given the dwindling pool of available students in North Dakota and the fierce competition to enroll them, I think John has done a wise and innovative job of keeping our college “up where it belongs.” Now he’s riding off into the sunset of retirement, which means watching lots of grandkids sporting events and his son Dennis’ basketball games.
I predict that Dennis may very well be coaching one of the “big” college teams soon. Duke’s “Coach K” recognized his potential and I’m sure other systems are taking notice as well. In any case, I doubt John will retire to a rocking chair. I hope he discovers the truth of this scripture: “They that wait upon the Lord will renew their strength. They shall rise up on wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint ... they shall be ‘fat and flourishing’ still bringing forth fruit in old age.” (KJV)
On a sadder note, we’ve just lost a truly and charismatic senior citizen, Steve Campbell. He was a fine county commissioner and a “helluva auctioneer.” He’ll be hard to replace, but his son Tim is giving it a good shot.
Finally, we hear that our superb “parks and rec” director, Wayne Beyer, is also retiring. His shoes will really be very hard to fill-especially with Wayne running in them. His gift to us of fine walking paths, ball fields, fishing piers, and pristine parks is something he can be proud of. I hear he’s bound for Texas and family. But he might consider bringing them up here, (at least in summers), where it’s much safer, the traffic is tame, and the humidity is not so oppressive. As The Bard once wrote, “Come hither, come hither, come hither/ Here shall ye see/ No enemy/ But winter and rough weather.”
Now we need to pray that the search committees out to replace our heroes, John & Wayne, (pun discovered), be given real wisdom to find replacements who will keep NDSCS and Wahpeton “up where we belong.”
