Passing down the torch

Marjorie Lommel graduated with a degree in practical nursing from the North Dakota State School of Science, later renamed to North Dakota State College of Science, in 1974. She got a job at St. Francis in Breckenridge on the pediatric floor w here she worked until 1980. She held other nursing jobs in Morris, Minnesota and little did she know, she would be the first person in a career that would become a staple for this family.
According to Sally Buckhouse, Lommel’s oldest granddaughter, when Marjorie was going through school in the early 1970’s she had six children at home to take care of as well. “The strength of her femininity was amazing,” Sally Buckhouse said.
Lommel’s three granddaughters all followed in her footsteps and graduated from NDSCS with degrees in practical nursing as well. Buckhouse said she loves nursing and has worked at Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton for almost 10 years now. The people she works with are one of her favorite parts of the job, however that doesn’t completely hide the struggles of the position.
“You have to learn how to balance your work,” Sally Buckhouse said. “It’s important to keep work at work and homelife at home.” She feels like it can be very tiring taking care of other people if you’re not able to make time to take care of yourself too.
One of Sally Buckhouse’s sisters, Cari Vesta, graduated from NDSCS in 2001 with the same practical nursing degree. She chose to go into the field because you can learn a lot while working through many different positions. She also echoed what most nurses enjoy about the position, she loves helping and caring for the people who need it most.
Sally Buckhouse’s youngest sister Alicia Albertson graduated with her degree in practical nursing from NDSCS in 2005 and a year later graduated from the registered nurse program. When asked why she went into nursing, she recognized similar motives to her sisters and grandmother. “I saw the impact it had on others by watching my family members that had practiced before me,” Albertson wrote in a text. “The opportunity to care for people during their time of most need ... and find a job no matter where you live.”
Sally Buckhouse loves that she has family members in the same career she is in. “It’s so special to see the gentle nature of other nurses in the family and carry that forward into the next generation,” she said.
Her daughter, Madelyn Buckhouse picked up the torch just a month ago when she also graduated from NDSCS with a degree in practical nursing. This marked the start of a third generation of nurses in their family tree.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse since I was 5 years old — or for as long as I can remember,” Madelyn Buckhouse said. “I want to be an advocate for patients who don’t necessarily have a voice of their own and I want to assure treatment of my patients in the way I’d want to be treated.”
Sally Buckhouse was beaming with pride talking about her daughter’s accomplishments, however, she was also nervous for her. She has seen some of the struggles nurses have faced in the past few years, especially during the pandemic, and worries about where nursing will take her own daughter.
Regardless, she gives her daughter the same advice her own grandmother gave her years ago when she became a nurse. “You have to learn how to say no.” This is the advice that has kept Sally Buckhouse afloat in her career and now she hopes it will do the same for Madelyn Buckhouse.
Lommel is no longer a practicing nurse, yet her caring qualities have persisted past her occupation into her everyday interactions. The gentle but strong feminine nature that Sally Buckhouse admired of her grandmother continues to this day in the field of nursing because of the torch being passed down to new generations.
Sally Buckhouse’s two other children have said they don’t plan to go into nursing as well, but their proposed career paths are still in the medical field, so this torch may be expanding its purview in the generations to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.