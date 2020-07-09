Pastor Brock Schmeling installed, ordained at Trinity Lutheran Church

Pastor Brock Schmeling is the newly ordained and installed pastor of the Peace Lutheran, Barney, North Dakota, and Trinity Lutheran, Great Bend, North Dakota, Parish. He is pictured here leading the recessional.
Pastor Arie Bertch, president of the North Dakota District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, officiated the ordination and installation at a 4 p.m. service on Sunday, July 5. Joining him were 17 other pastors, most of whom serve parishes in southeast North Dakota.
Pastor Schmeling will reside in the parsonage in Barney. He will be married to his fiance Andrea Schultz in late August at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
We welcome Pastor Schmeling to our community.
