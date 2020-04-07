WCCO Belting normally does a “Peanut Butter Can Save the World” food drive a few times a year to support the local backpack program. Given the pandemic and food shortages due to kids at home, their wellness team thought it was a great idea to have another one now with a slight twist.
Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry suggested mac n’ cheese was another good item for children. The current campaign is called, “Peanut Butter & Mac n’ Cheese Can Save the World” that was held last week. During this week, WCCO leadership also allowed employees working remotely to ship online orders to the facility that our receiving team added to the collection on their behalf.
At WCCO Belting, the wellness platform is broken into six categories that are each championed by a leadership team member: community, career, financial, spiritual, safety, and physical. Vineet Saxena, the executive vice president of supply chain, is the community champion.
“We are humbled by our team’s motivation to help their neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis. Our employees working remotely even had online orders shipped to the facility to be added to the collection,” Saxena said. “We’re proud to support the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry, and a food drive was a great way for us to come together while staying apart.”
WCCO Belting matched the count of employee donations, which totaled 248 pounds of food. They donated 170 boxes of mac n’ cheese and 118 jars of peanut butter, in addition to a few miscellaneous pantry items which were also accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.