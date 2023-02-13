Pet adoption a popular pastime in 2022

Brigette Holkup, manager of the Humane Society’s shelter, says that in 2022, 84 animals were taken in and 62 animals were adopted out. Last year, the shelter animal population only consisted of dogs and cats. In previous years, we’ve had other furry friends like rabbits and guinea pigs.
A few of 2022’s shelter animals stood out, making a big impression on Brigette and others. We will soon not forget any of them.
Guppy was a little kitten found at death’s doorstep on the side of a gravel road in the middle of nowhere. Brigette’s big heart could not let him just die, so she took Guppy to the shelter. Above all odds, he lived and was a little favorite until his adoption by a loving family.
There was also Charlie the bloodhound. He was surrendered to the Humane Society after his previous owner passed away. When Charlie went to the local veterinarian for a checkup, it was discovered that he had infectious glands. They were removed and Charlie recovered from his experience. However, a lump on his shoulder was also discovered.
A biopsy revealed that Charlie had cancer. He was given medication and subsequently adopted by someone who has had bloodhounds before. Charlie’s new parent knew how to handle that type of big boy and also knew of the dog’s cancer. They were willing to take Charlie home and give him plenty of love and attention.
Later in 2022, we at the Humane Society got the news that the cancer spread to Charlie’s lungs and that he had passed away. Losing Charlie leaves a big hole in our hearts — we miss the howl when he was outside.
Guppy and Charlie were two of Brigette’s favorites. Humane Society Board President Mariana Cockburn’s favorites include “the pizza group” of nine cats the shelter received from a family. The family is led by a pair of elderly parents who moved into a home and could no longer care for their animals.
“Three of that group has been adopted out to loving families in the area,” Cockburn said. “We have just six ‘pizza slices’ left.”
In addition to ensuring adoptions, the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties also likes to show how much it cares for its animals even after the adoption.
Cockburn and a friend traveled to fetch Dexter, one of the dogs who had been adopted earlier in 2022. Dexter’s parents moved and the situation changed, meaning they would not be able to continue caring for him.
“We went down — it was a four-hour drive — to fetch our furry friend,” Cockburn said. “With a different route and better roads, the trip back only lasted three hours. We had a lovely meal that night and were so happy for a happy outcome.”
One of 2022’s special events included the Humane Society shelter’s favorite, longest-residing resident, “Grandma CeCe,” crossing the rainbow bridge after succumbing to her kidney disease. CeCe had been a shelter cat for eight years.
For more information, call the Humane Society at 701-672-1676, or visit our Facebook page. Available pets can be found at petfinder.com or by calling the shelter.
One of 2022’s newcomers was Oreo, the literal “little stinker” cat who won everyone’s hearts. Oreo, despite being a “distinguished fart machine,” was soon adopted by a loving family.
“Our shelter finds the right family for the right animal,” Cockburn said. “Brigette makes use of our ‘foster to adopt’ program to see if at first it is the right fit for a family and animal. When it is, the only thing pet parents have to do is come in and sign the adoption papers.”
Because of the many animals the Humane Society’s shelter takes in, it is always on the lookout for assistance. That can come with donations of money or in demand items like Fabuloso cleaner, clumpable kitty litter, paper towels and old newspapers.
“Meow-meow, woof-woof and all the ways that fur babies say ‘Please and thank you,’” the Humane Society says.