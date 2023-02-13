Pet adoption a popular pastime in 2022

Guppy the cat, when he first arrived.

Brigette Holkup, manager of the Humane Society’s shelter, says that in 2022, 84 animals were taken in and 62 animals were adopted out. Last year, the shelter animal population only consisted of dogs and cats. In previous years, we’ve had other furry friends like rabbits and guinea pigs.

A few of 2022’s shelter animals stood out, making a big impression on Brigette and others. We will soon not forget any of them.

Guppy the cat, when he was well enough for adoption.
Oreo the cat, who proved anyone can be adopted.
Charlie the bloodhound, gone but not forgotten.
Dexter the dog, who came home.


