Peterson – Taliaferro

Justan Deshawn Taliaferro and Riley Delores Peterson will be married Oct. 18, 2019.

Duane and Trudy Peterson of Gwinner, North Dakota, are pleased to announce the engagement of our daughter Riley Delores Peterson to Justan Deshawn Taliaferro.

Justan is the son of Charisse Reed-Taliaferro Fargo, North Dakota, and Daniel Johnson from Detroit, Michigan.

The couple’s ceremony will be Oct. 18, 2019 at The Glass Garden Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony will be streamed live on www.chapelofflowers.com, 8:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Tags

Load comments