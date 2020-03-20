COVID-19 responses will be highlighted in this column but please understand it is written on a Wednesday morning and published a couple days later. Changes and recommendations happen quickly so go with the latest news.
Much of this column’s information was derived from the National Recreation and Parks Association. Directives come from many – Special Olympics, Babe Ruth Baseball, arts organizations, ND Game-Fish and USA Softball, to name a few. It makes sense to maximize existing resources and not spend valuable time on matters already researched.
The parks and recreation team is committed to serving people to live healthier, happier and connected. It becomes more challenging as people become consumed with fear and anxiety.
Our chain-of-command is Park Board President Wayne Gripentrog, City Mayor Steve Dale, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump. Any can make decisions that override our local protocol.
Most important, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prevention guidelines. Staying safe and healthy is critical.
The Community Center, picnic shelters and all indoor public recreation places are presently closed. We monitor North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s decisions regarding school closings. If schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns, so will be public parks-recreation facilities.
It hurts us to see people of all ages come to the Community Center to get exercise and we have to turn them away. It has been a dependable facility for many interests and we yearn for the eventual return to normal.
Physical activity is encouraged. At this time, the trails are open and most are in great shape, except for those with melting snow and water. The levee trails are especially dry and it is super fun to run like a human and not a penguin. Physical activity is key to long-term health and should not take a vacation unless you are sick and need rest.
Exercise prevents chronic disease, controls weight, strengthens muscles, improves mental health, reduces stress and improves sleep. If not up for the outdoors, use exercise equipment, stretch, do static exercises and just move around.
Good nutrition is also vital to a healthy lifestyle. It is a good time to eat those garden vegetables frozen last fall and we are enjoying beans, carrots, beets, corn and Brussels sprouts. We applaud Wahpeton Public Schools for providing food for hungry youths, even delivering it by bus around town. It is remindful of our Summer Food Program.
There is much ado about social space, all good, so social interaction needs to be creative. The old-fashioned telephone and Skyping are good tools. Social isolation is a major concern that causes high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, depression and weakened immunity.
Without sounding insensitive, there is opportunity in every situation. This is a good time for a thorough home or office cleaning and reading books or online sources. Lifelong learning is healthy for all of us.
Sleep is often sacrificed so consider scheduling seven to eight hours. Routine hours work best for the body.
Off time is an opportunity to take time for mindfulness and self-care. Writing is terrific leisure. Write thankful cards to people you appreciate. Touch base with family members not communicated with in a while. Meditate during quiet times or your favorite method like listening to music, running or still time early in the morning. Explore your inner thoughts and remember to quickly change any negative thoughts to positive, constructive thinking.
This pandemic teaches us to practice good hygiene that can be carried forward. Washing hands, cleaning often-touched surfaces, avoiding facial touching and covering coughs and sneezes have always made much sense.
It is a time to be reminded about the really important things. When I see healthy grandsons playing without a worry in the world, that is more important than any job duty.
Parks, recreation and leisure contribute to our community’s mental, physical and emotional well-being. It can happen in many ways. Find your ways to make it happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.