Play Park kiddos meet cops, learn about fire department

Koby Nelson tried on this Wahpeton Fire Department uniform. Play Park youth recently learned about Ambulance Service Inc. and Wahpeton’s fire and police departments. The Play Park season ends Friday, July 28.
Youth enjoying this summer’s Play Park have not only been having fun recently, but also learning.
Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, has hosted nearly 20 “kiddos,” director Lisa Lehmann and four other staff members. The program concludes Friday, July 28.
Recent activities have included trips to Chahinkapa Zoo, “lots of craft projects” including tie-dying shirts, nature hikes through the park and painting kindness rocks. The youth have also gotten to meet members of Wahpeton’s fire and police departments and Ambulance Service Inc., which is based in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Daily News was around Thursday, July 21, when School Resource Officer Lisa Page and Officer Thomas Doboyou Jr. visited Play Park. The police officers taught the youth some lessons that people of all ages can remember:
• Being safe and careful is important.
• In an emergency, call 911.
• Don’t talk to, invite in, accept an invitation from or take anything from strangers, who generally are people your parents do not know.
• When riding a bike, wear a helmet. This one’s not only for safety, but can also be sweet for youth. Helmet-wearers “caught being good” can receive a reward redeemable at a participating Dairy Queen.
• Police officers and other law enforcement, as well as firefighters, ambulance drivers and other first responders, are all people just like the Play Park youth and their families. There is no need to be afraid of them.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about being safe. Page and Doboyou gave the Play Park youth some materials that can be shared at home. The youth also learned more about Doboyou’s uniform and equipment, ranging from a body camera to a flashlight.