Play Park kiddos meet cops, learn about fire department
Buy Now

School Resource Officer Lisa Page and Officer Thomas Doboyou Jr., Wahpeton Police Department, visited Play Park. More than a dozen youth learned safety tips that are equally important for grownups.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Youth enjoying this summer’s Play Park have not only been having fun recently, but also learning.

Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, has hosted nearly 20 “kiddos,” director Lisa Lehmann and four other staff members. The program concludes Friday, July 28.

Play Park kiddos meet cops, learn about fire department

Koby Nelson tried on this Wahpeton Fire Department uniform. Play Park youth recently learned about Ambulance Service Inc. and Wahpeton’s fire and police departments. The Play Park season ends Friday, July 28.
Play Park kiddos meet cops, learn about fire department
Buy Now

Youth learned more about Wahpeton Police Officer Thomas Doboyou Jr.’s uniform and equipment, ranging from a body camera to a flashlight.
Play Park kiddos meet cops, learn about fire department

Sutton Koenig took his turn behind the wheel of a Wahpeton fire engine.


Tags