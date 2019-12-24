Happenings in my life have proven, at least to my satisfaction, that Christmas is truly, as the song says, “the most wonderful time of the year.” I’m not thinking of it just as a time of great prosperity of the sort the ad men drum up, but as a time when God touches people’s lives to remind them that He takes the birthday of His only begotten son seriously. And that Christ’s birthday is, above all others the one most worthy of celebration.
I recall a pre-Christmas party we threw for a group of NDSSS faculty cohorts and friends back in the late ‘70s. It was a “help the hostess” party of my own invention: BYOB and something good to eat. The idea was to save our working wives the extra burden of preparing for a bunch of guests. These parties were usually held on Fridays and always at the drop of a hat. No sweat for the hostess, and much fun for the gang.
At this memorable gala, there was much animated sharing, political haggling, intemperate imbibing, and even some nut emoting Shakespearean soliloquies and later the singing of carols. (Yup, Tilford Kroshus was there!) At most such parties guests began to totter out for home by around 1 a.m., but this night it took until nearly 2 a.m. to nudge the stragglers into leaving. But then there came a knock at the door and Joe McCurnin, our economics teacher and ex-helicopter rescue veteran and hero of the Viet Nam War, poked his head in the door.
“Gene, you gotta come out and see this!”
“Well, why not?” I threw a coat on and followed Joe out into the street. “Listen.” He said. “To what?” I answered. “Nothing, listen!”
Then it hit me. It was an absolutely SILENT night. Huge, fluffy snowflakes drifted and spiraled down in the glow of the street light. We both just stood there spell-bound, sensing a hush so profound that neither of us could say a thing. We both stood here for a long time, then Joe whispered, “I thought you’d dig this, being a poetry guy and all.” Then we each turned and silently went our separate ways.
That night brought to mind another night of similar holiness. It was a Christmas eve, and all the Pinkney kids had pieces to say or parts to play at the program at the Fairmount Methodist Church. I was always a wise man; (which didn’t make much frankincense to me at the time). Charles was a shepherd, and Mary Ellen one of the “little kids.”
After the program, walking home through the snow-swaddled streets of our peaceful little town, I felt like I was re-living the poetic words of that beautiful carol — “O little town of Bethlehem how still we see thee lie ... yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light ... while thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by.”
A similar atmosphere is created in the play, “Hamlet,” by one of the castle guards just after the ghost vanishes “at the crowing of the cock:” “Some say that ever ‘gainst that season comes, Wherein our Savior’s birth is celebrated, The bird of dawning singeth all night long, And then they say no spirit dare stir abroad, The nights are wholesome, the no planets strike, No fairy takes nor witch has power to charm/So hallow’d and so gracious in the time.”
I can think of some other times when I’ve sensed that awesome presence; at candle-light services at Bethel Lutheran Church, at several of the Concordia Choir Christmas concerts, also my sister-in-law’s funeral conducted by Father Dale Lagondinski. His little eulogy was amazingly powerful as was the beautiful soprano solo which was absolutely sublime. The last line from Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra came to mind: “See High Order in this great solemnity.” Nor can I omit the many Christmas Eve services we used to attend at the little Assembly of God church on the south-east corner of town, simply singing the old traditional carols, hearing the reading of the nativity story from “The Gospel of Luke,” or hearing simple, spontaneous testimonies about blessings received for which we were thankful.
Sometimes during praise and worship, the presence of the Lord became so weighty, it was hard to stay standing; then often a hush would come where not a sound could be heard — not a cough, not a baby’s cry, pure pregnant Silences, “Surely the Presence of the Lord was in this place.” “So Hallow’d and so Gracious were those times.”
Now, during these troubled and tumultuous times, we need more than ever to “gather together to seek the Lord’s Blessing” and to feel His tender loving kindness toward us. “He is not the hateful, vengeful deity many claim He is. Anyone who has experience His presence, knows there is not an ominous note in it. Jesus says he who has seen me has seen the Father.” The parable of the lost sheep says it all. Our Good Shepard would instantly leave the whole flock (already saved), to seek and save that one wayward lost sheep. And all that sheep has to do to be save is to allow himself to be carried on those same scarred shoulders that bore the cruel cross up Golgotha.
People need to come together, not just at Christmas, but often, for as Jesus says, “Where two or more are gathered in my name, there I AM in the midst of them,” and “Where the Spirit of the Lord is; there is LIBERTY, and unity too. Let’s let that statue in the harbor mean something ringing true for all who inhabit or long to inhabit this great God-founded land where we are entreated to “Love One Another.”
