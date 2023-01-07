I was playing the Carol King album, “Tapestry,” and one of her songs struck me as hiding within it the ancient Hebrew longing to reach the land of promise. Notice the uncanny parallel here: “Way over yonder/ Is a place that I know/ Where I can find shelter/from hunger and cold/ And the sweet tasting good life! Is so easily found! Way over yonder! That’s where I’m bound/ I know when I get there! The first thing I’ll see/ Is the sun shining’ golden! Shining right down on me! And trouble’s gonna lose me! Worries leave me behind! And I’ll stand up proudly! In true peace of mind ... Maybe tomorrow I’ll find my way/To the land where the honey runs! in rivers each day.I And the sweet tasting good life! Is so easily found! Way over yonder! That’s where I’m bound.”

I think those lyrics are laced with the Biblical theme of the quest for “the Promised Land,” “The land of milk and honey” mentioned in Genesis. I doubt if a gentile could have written those lines with such amazing ease and authenticity.



