I was playing the Carol King album, “Tapestry,” and one of her songs struck me as hiding within it the ancient Hebrew longing to reach the land of promise. Notice the uncanny parallel here: “Way over yonder/ Is a place that I know/ Where I can find shelter/from hunger and cold/ And the sweet tasting good life! Is so easily found! Way over yonder! That’s where I’m bound/ I know when I get there! The first thing I’ll see/ Is the sun shining’ golden! Shining right down on me! And trouble’s gonna lose me! Worries leave me behind! And I’ll stand up proudly! In true peace of mind ... Maybe tomorrow I’ll find my way/To the land where the honey runs! in rivers each day.I And the sweet tasting good life! Is so easily found! Way over yonder! That’s where I’m bound.”
I think those lyrics are laced with the Biblical theme of the quest for “the Promised Land,” “The land of milk and honey” mentioned in Genesis. I doubt if a gentile could have written those lines with such amazing ease and authenticity.
Other popular hits also have struck me as imbued with the sacre. The Platters had several. Notice this one: “Heavenly shades of night are falling/It’s twilight time/ Out of the mist your voice is calling/It’s twilight time/ Each day I pray for evening/ Just to be with you/ Together at last at twilight time.” This could have been written by a nun, longing for vespers and time with her Lord.
The same might be said for another Platters hit, “My Prayer”: “My prayer is to linger with you/ At the end of the day/ In a dream that’s divine.” Surely another vespers invitation. And their big hit, “Only You,” could easily be sung in church; in fact I did that, back before my loss of hearing made it impossible to tell if I was in tune.
And Joe Cocker, a refugee from “Woodstock” and the drug culture, came up with this beautiful hit that hardly needs altering to be super sacred: addressed to Jesus and His Holy Spirit: “You are so beautiful, to me/ You are so beautiful, to me:/ You’re everything I’ve hoped for/You’re everything I need, Jesus,/ You are so beautiful to me.” The Bible has many verses extolling the beauty of Messiah: He’s “the fairest of ten thousand.” The “Rose of Sharon” the “Lily of the Valley; the Bright and Mon1ing Star.”And He’s the beautiful “Beloved” in the “Song of Solomon.”
Jennifer Warnes had a mega hit with Joe Cocker that plays at the end of the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman”: “Love lift us up where we belong/ Where the Eagle flies on the mountain high ... Far from the world below/ Where the rough winds blow” ... It seems to be a prayer to escape “the world” and the evil “things that are in the world.” In one scripture we read, “the love of the world worketh death.” That movie climaxes with a funeral. The “world” is the confusion humans find themselves tangled in. As opposed to the earth, the planet; that belongs to the Lord and should be revered as such.
A popular hit of the late 50’s is clearly about God. He: “He can grant a wish/ And make a dream come true/ He can paint the clouds/and turn the gray to blue/ He alone knows where to find the rainbow’s end/ He alone can see what lies beyond the bend./ He still finds the time to hear a child’s first prayer;/Saint or sinner call and always find Him there. Tho it makes Him sad to see the way we live/ He’ll always say, “I forgive.”
I’m convinced that the same Spirit that inspires deathless scripture, also inspires great poetry art and music. Many a popular hit is only a pronoun away from disclosing the true subject of adoration, the Lord. Pop song writers seem justified in often not mentioning divine names. But it does trouble me a little that some of the worship songs now being written also on the Lord’s name. We hear lots of I’s and You’s, and He’s and Hi m’s with the name Jesus heard at the end if we’re lucky. That’s holiness swaddled in modern clothing, ill fitting at best.
It’s sad that lately the name of Jesus, that would send the demons packing, and bring the angels harking gets left out far too often. I’m not so sure the Holy Spirit inspires such songs. His whole mission on earth is to lift up the NAME above every name:’’ At the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow, of things in heaven and things on earth and things under the earth.”(Phil. 2:10)
Few great old hymns play the game of “guess who I’m singing about.” “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ name. Let angels prostrate fall/Bring forth the Royal Diadem/ And crown Him Lord of all.” I don’t think many angels, bad or good, would fall “prostrate” hearing the pronoun, you. But many recently written praise songs also do a good job of lifting up the name above all names? “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus/ There is something about that name.I Jesus, Jesus, Jesus/ Like the sunshine after the rain ... “Or how about: “Celebrate Jesus, celebrate: etc”or: “Jesus my brother! Jesus, my friend.I Jesus my lover: 1 love him, I love Him I love Him; I love Him.” That’s by Ruth Fazol, a fine Canadian singer.
Certainly many other modern hits could easily become worship songs with just the altering of a word or two. Sadly, too many others are so vile and blatantly suggestive as to clearly belong belong to “the dark side.”