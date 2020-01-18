Preparing for the best

We all hope nothing bad would happen to our horses, but are you prepared if something would occur? If you are like most horse owners, you know a medical emergency is a possibility, but don’t like to think about it. Unfortunately, that lack of preparation could be the difference between your horse being okay or not.
Being prepared for a horse medical emergency doesn’t need to be complicated, but it does need to be well thought out. By just completing a few simple tasks now you can be ready to face whatever life throws at you and your horse in the future.
The most important first step is to create a good working relationship with your local veterinarian. Your veterinarian will be your best asset and source of knowledge.
The time to get to know your veterinarian is before a medical emergency occurs. This is one of the reasons it is important to have a yearly checkup. Not only can you ask questions about your horse’s health, but you can have an educated doctor show you how to perform basic health diagnostics on your horse.
If you are unfamiliar, ask him to show you how to listen to the “gut sounds” of your horse. Healthy “gut sounds” indicate a well working digestive system and are what you look for if you suspect “colic,” a potentially life threatening intestinal condition.
If you don’t know how to take a horse’s pulse, respiration, temperature or observe the horse’s capillary refill, the veterinarian will be happy to demonstrate for you. The results of these simple tests will be very important for the veterinarian to know prior to coming to treat your horse.
Ask your veterinarian what would they prefer you to do should a medical emergency happen? What phone number is best to reach them at during the week or after normal business hours? When you find out, post those numbers near the barn phone so you won’t be searching for them when you need them most.
Each veterinarian has a different protocol they like to follow. Depending on how rural of an area you live in, depends on how soon help can be available to your horse. Some veterinarians may want you to keep some medication on hand they can instruct you to use until they get to you. Others may prefer to administer medications themselves.
Prepare your first aid kit for your horse and make sure to include: electronic thermometer, stethoscope, small flashlight, bath towels to use as compression bandages to stop bleeding or to provide warmth, vet wrap to secure towels or add compression, gauze pads, plain sterile saline solution for flushing eyes or wounds, electrolyte paste, and possible pain medication as prescribed by your veterinarian.
When a medical emergency occurs, become the advocate for your horse’s health by being prepared to let the veterinarian know your horse’s complete condition. Tell the veterinarian the symptoms; i.e., is the horse is sweating, thrashing, lying down or bleeding.
If there is a wound, located wound located and its size. Check the horse’s temperature, pulse, respiration, capillary refill time and are there any gut sounds in each of the four quadrants of his barrel. This information is important to give an accurate picture of the severity of the situation.
Remember, with horses, “prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Happy Trails!
