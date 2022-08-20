Yogi Berra once said “baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.” Perfect for a physical education major and runner!
The right mental approach supports the athlete trying to reach their absolute limit of performance. Roger Bannister, the first person to run a sub four-minute mile, believed the battle was fought in the mind, not the body.
Qualifying for the Boston Marathon was a personal goal. It was not enough. Only those who qualify by 25 minutes under the minimum time can call the very first minute registration opens. That became the goal. It was more of a challenge.
Goals should be SMART – specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound. It is good to schedule and write them down to commit yourself. Marathons are helpful because they commit you to increasing long runs every weekend to prepare yourself to be successful.
Visualize goals. See yourself successfully completing miles. It works well to break runs into segments. Running the local Red River trail, for example, featured Volunteer Park, football field, swim pool, Hughes Shelter, zoo, golf course, etc. Mile markers work during races. Trick your legs to reach the next landmark. Many times, I have envisioned, then actually run through that magical Twin Cities Marathon finish line near the Minnesota State Capital.
Use positive self-talk to prevent exhaustion and boost endurance performance. Mantras can be helpful. Simply saying “Pre Pre” reminds me of Steve Prefontaine, one of the best long-distance runners of all-time, who was incredibly tough, beaten only by a tragic car accident. I also like “Left Foot, Right Foot,’ then “Jack and George” or “Leo and Lucy” to remind and motivate myself that young grandchildren run long distances with tiny footsteps. Run with the spontaneous joy of a young child. Mantras are meditative and keep me focused.
Be grateful for the ability to walk and run. Envision your running form as smooth, graceful, shuffling and relaxed. Enjoy the scenery, weather, public art and nature. Many walks and runs this summer with grandchildren and children have been priceless and precious lifelong memories. Cross training like long family walks provide mental calm. Reward yourself after runs to celebrate success. This runner drinks chocolate milk.
Mental toughness, including willingness and optimism, is key. A good practice is saying “no” to something every day. It can be as simple as not eating an extra portion so your diet is healthier. Small things done continuously can become healthy habits. Keep it simple.
Concentrate. Connect to your meaningful why. Remember the sacrifices needed to accomplish your why. There is always a way. Believing your efforts will help you be stronger, fitter and faster builds willingness during training. Tell yourself “I’ve got this.”
Lousy weather builds mental toughness. Do not let weather impede you. Embrace the challenge. Last winter, there were several nights in 20 below weather where two facemasks were needed. Maybe someday I will run an Antarctica marathon like Jay Schuler. I will be ready.
Run at inconvenient times to train your mind and body to endure uncomfortable situations by taking that first step out the door. We are fortunate Wahpeton trails are open 24-7; many cities have dawn to dusk times.
Relax. Do not let any small challenge upset you. Keep composure at all times. Calm down. Worry only about yourself, not other runners. Breathing in through the nose and out through the mouth is the common running breathing strategy for long distance running.
Learn from your training and runs because every person is different and there is no cookie cutter model. Writing a running journal has been a helpful resource. Explore different routes to keep training interesting. The things a runner learns by themself are never forgotten.
The preparation of the mind may be just as important as preparing the body for running.
“We have deep depth” is another Yogi Berra quote. Use it for the 90% mental part of running. Your footsteps will take care of the 50% physical part.
Wayne Beyer is the former director of Wahpeton Parks and Rec.
