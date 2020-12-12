Preparing your horse for your quarantine

The current COVID-19 situation doesn’t seem to be letting up. The unfortunate part of this is that when you or someone close to you has been exposed to COVID-19, a quarantine is the result. This quarantine means isolation for two weeks, sometimes longer, depending on how your results and who you were in contact with play out.
You might be ready for quarantine, but is your horse? These are difficult and uncharted times we are experiencing and being prepared has never been more important than now.
Do you have enough supplies and support to take care of your horse for the minimum of two weeks? If you can’t leave home, do you have supplies at hand to handle any emergency or need of your horses? What if you become too ill to take care of your horses yourself, have you made arrangements for someone else to do so?
Below are a few hints and suggestions to help you handle anything that is thrown your way.
Feed and hay for your horse – Is there enough of the type of hay you need stored where you have access to it? Count the bales of hay and make sure you have extra at hand if you cannot get more.
Do you have enough bags of grain or supplements in your feed room? Also, if you can’t feed your horse, do you have your feed chart updated and easy to understand so someone else can feed your horses for you?
Trims or farrier work kept up to date — Now is not the time to try and lengthen the times between your farrier visits. If you were to isolate, would your horse be able to handle the time without farrier work?
A good rasp, nippers and a hoof knife are tools you will want to have at your disposal if you can’t get a farrier to your horse. If a horse needed to have a shoe pulled or a piece of hoof trimmed, you could do the emergency work if you had these tools.
Veterinary supplies and first aid items — If you can’t get to a veterinarian, or the veterinarian can’t get to you, do you have a fully stocked emergency kit including prescription pain relieving medications such as Banamine, Bute or Equioxx or antibiotics that you can use at your veterinarian’s direction?
How about bandaging supplies, gauze or poultice pads and supplies? Do you have a working thermometer and stethoscope so that you can call your veterinarian with important information on your horse’s condition?
Source of water and access to shelter for your horses – As winter approaches the need for running water, without freezing ice, becomes paramount. If you couldn’t break the ice in the horse’s water sources do you have someone who could?
If you use bucket heaters, do you have an extra one in case the current one stops working? You’ve provided shelter, but can someone other than you, be able to access it? Are there directions written out how to take care of your horses? Do you have blankets or extra blankets for you horse ready in case of bad weather?
Now is the time to prepare and realize that you may not have access to items if you fall ill or if supplies run low due to demand. It is better to be over-prepared for whatever is thrown your way. Create an emergency plan and list of people with phone numbers who could help you with your horses if you are unable to care for them. Also, speak to your family members or close friends so that they know your directives if you are unable to communicate or fall ill quickly.
Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best. Good health and happy trails to you.
