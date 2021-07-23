Princesses donate to Humane Society

The 2019 Wilkin County Fair’s Junior Princess, Harper Heger, and Pre-Teen Princess, Miley Bruce, wanted to give back to the community and decided to buy supplies for the Richland-Wilkin County Humane Society. While dropping off items they were lucky enough to meet some of the animals in need of homes! Harper Heger and Miley Bruce posing with the supplies they donated and “Pickles” the cat, who is up for adoption.
Miley Bruce with “Abby”, a 5-year-old mixed breed, who is also up for adoption and is as sweet as can be!
