“A nation divided against itself cannot stand.”(Abe Lincoln)
“Each in his own words, each in his own way, for a world united in peace, bow your heads and let us pray. Don McNeal,”The Breakfast Club,”(Radio, 1940s and 1950s)
“One nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” (Pledge of Allegiance)
“Those who bless Israel will be blessed; but those who curse Israel will be cursed. And in Israel shall all the families of the world be blessed.” (Gen 12) “Till we all come to the unity of the faith in the bond of peace.”(Eph 2)Paul “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”
‘’Whosoever shall who call upon the name of the Lord will be saved.”
“In a multitude of counselors there is safety”(Solomon)
“I consider myself my own best counselor.” (Barack Obama)
“Suffer (allow,) little children to come unto me and forbid them not, for of such is the kingdom of heaven.(Jesus)
“With malice toward none and charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us finish the work remaining before us.”(Abe Lincoln’s “Second Inaugural Address”)
“I have a dream that someday all God’s children, red man and Asian, negro and white ... will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” (Martin Luther King Jr., “I Have a Dream”)
“For there is neither Jew nor gentile, bond or free, but all are one in the eyes of almighty God.”(Paul)
“For there is nothing more sublime than the smile on a freshly mutilated man’s face, as he reaches into his vest pocket with his remaining hand and finds his insurance ticket is still in tact.” (Mark Twain)
“My child, attend unto my words; keep them ever before your eyes; keep them in the midst of thy heart, for they are life to all who find them and health to all their flesh.”(Prov. 4:21,22) (God’s medicine chest) Derek Prince
“In the last days perilous times shall come; men will be lovers of self,, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affections, truce-breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good/Traitors, high-minded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God/Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof. From such turn away.” (II Timothy 3:1-7)
“The autumn leaves/ Drift by my window/ Those autumn leaves/ Of red and gold/ I see your face/ Your summer kisses/ Those sunburnt hands/I used to hold.” (Lyrics from am old standard)
“Booty booty booty booty booty booty booty” (Words from a hip-hop million seller”)
“Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away/ Now it seems as though they’re here to stay/ Oh I believe in yesterday.” (Paul McCartney)
“And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he (Jesus), expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.” (Luke 24:27)
“The spirit of man is the candle of the Lord, searching all the inward parts of the belly.” (Prov. 20:27)
“He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth to the Lord, and that which he hath given shall be paid him again.” (Prov. 19:17)
“A man that has friends must show himself friendly, and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” (Prov. 18:24)
“I take my wife everywhere, but she finds her way home.”(Henny Youngman)
“It is the spirit that quickens; the flesh profits nothing; the words I speak unto you are spirit, and they are life.” (Jesus, John 6:63)
“And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly, and I pray God your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless until the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (I Thes. 5:23)
“I’m going fishing.” (Simon Peter).
