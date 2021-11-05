Professionalism is highly important in every workplace. Parks and recreation, a people business, demands professionalism.
We have added a culture statement to our Action Plan — listen, learn, change, better. We need to listen to our citizens and visitors. Learn by listening, observing and participating. It is good to use park facilities and experience things first-hand just like customers.
Learning is critical because there are always better ways of doing things. Change is good, not done for change’s sake but because we believe it makes a facility or program better.
Physical facility damages and vandalism should be repaired quickly. Admittedly, with small, challenged staffs nowadays, we are not nearly as timely as desired. We will likely have to maximize resources like the Wahpeton High School’s “Day of Caring” and user groups like the baseball teams renovating John Randall Field baselines.
Active-use facilities are addressed first. People are more important than material things. Projects like softball restroom renovation last winter are important but not at the expense of active recreation like grooming cross-country ski trails or removing snow from trails.
Day-to-day maintenance cannot be at the expense of projects. The needs of somebody using Hughes Shelter trumps installing shelving for the following season.
Personnel management is key. Attitudes should always be positive and friendly. We should look in the mirror first to see if there is something we can do to make any situation better.
The chain-of-command and supervisors should be respected. The mantra “praise in public, criticize in private” is good advice.
Time management is key to professionalism. We expect staff to discuss work during paid breaks. Conversations should be professional. Ethical behavior is expected from public employees. Light work, exercise or planning can be done during breaks.
Staff should be motivated to be professionally trained. Seeking knowledge should be an internal passion, not a supervisory directive. New employees get safety orientation.
Every customer should be treated friendly and with a smile. Oftentimes they just need to be heard. Being calm can soften possible volatile situations. If staff fail to communicate professionally, we want to know.
Requests and communication should be followed up expediently. This can be challenging with many responsibilities. Reminders are appreciated when we are too slow.
Helping hands should be extended to fellow staff. We cross-train whenever possible. In parks and recreation, it is a diversified field that requires multiple skills. We are not large enough to say that is not in my job description.
Organizational skills are desired. Time management is so valuable. Time wasters rob us of time to serve people. Everybody has their own style, for me a Franklin Day Planner. Whatever it takes to use time wisely and eliminate time wasters!
Supervisor requests should be responded to in a timely manner, including respecting deadlines. Plan work schedules ahead of time.
Personal hand-written thank-you notes to donors and volunteers are expected. We are too busy if we cannot find time to thank our many supporters. Sending out Christmas cards with short messages is an opportunity to thank our many volunteers, non-profits, donors, etc.
Work areas should be professionally organized and clean. Start meetings on time. Time is valuable for all staff. Complementary and critical input by the public is shared with staff so things can be done better.
We take a great deal of pride in our important work. Recreation should be maximized at every opportunity. New activities, including art are attempted. Art is possible with everything. New ideas are encouraged. Mistakes are learning opportunities.
There are always better ways to do things and not accepting a culture that “it’s always been done this way.” Every activity is evaluated so it can be improved next year. We appreciate every time one of you gives us observations and ideas. Thank you for caring.
Wayne Beyer is Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.