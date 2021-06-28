Bikers leave Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday. The 36th Annual Prometheus Motorcycle Club Run was held that day, with 100 bikes behind escorted out of the zoo. Communities in Minnesota welcomed the run participants with food and beverage. Social stops were made in Rothsay, Erhard and Underwood, Minn. ‘I always look forward to the Zoo Run, knowing it is a day filled with friends, fun and camaraderie,’ Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. ‘It has become a reunion for many and is held rain or shine.’ There was a little bit of rain en route, Diekman said, but it was never enough to detain a group of philanthropists she tips her helmet to. ‘We will receive the donation from this fundraiser in the fall, when club members ride in to present the check,’ she said. Prometheus’ traditions include designing a custom t-shirt showcasing a Chahinkapa Zoo animal. ‘This year, they surprised us with a shirt featuring Tom (Schmaltz, Zoo Curator) and I. It was a nice honor from an organization with whom we have partnered with for so many years. They are the ones that deserve the credit,’ Diekman said.
Prometheus Motorcycle Club takes off from Chahinkapa Zoo
Frank Stanko
