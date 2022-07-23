The North Dakota Parks-Recreation Director scene has changed in recent years in eight of the state’s 12 largest cities. It was a pleasure to learn from a great bunch of professionals.
Lifelong learning is enhanced by studying and emulating the successful methods of fellow cohorts. Everybody and every city have unique strengths that peers can learn from and then copy, the best compliment.
Roger Gress, Fargo, started the exodus a few years ago. His personal license plate reads “fargoparks.” Roger was a landscape architect who worked phenomenally with the dreamer – Bob ‘Goose’ Johnson, i.e. Fargodome. They designed colorful, welcoming flower entrances to Lindenwood Park. We followed suit with long, rail-road tie marigold entrances to the Chalet and Chahinkapa Zoo. Fargo’s Trollwood Park started the public art movement.
Roger organized monthly school-city-park district meetings to keep communication open between local government. We started our recreation committee with local reps.
Bill Palmiscno, Grand Forks, is a revered hockey name but “The Forks’” is much more than a hockey town. Bill was a hands-on guy and meticulous ball field groundskeeper who spent many hours edging, weeding and manicuring ball fields off-hours so they would be high quality for users. He reminded us about the importance of attention to detail and taking pride in your facilities that inspired me to pick weeds and toss infield rocks while umpiring.
The Grand Forks Greenway is a model for all cities along the Red River. It showed how you could turn a bad (flood) into a good. Appreciate, respect, develop and use local natural resources.
Randy Bina, Bismarck was the consummate professional. Bismarck is the only North Dakota city to be accredited by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) behind Randy’s leadership. He served on the NRPA, ND Insurance Reserve Fund and Outdoor Heritage Fund Boards. Randy taught us the value of serving and involvement with professional organizations that support parks-recreation, not always depending on somebody else to do it.
Randy was personable and didn’t only communicate by finger punching. He took time to make phone calls and always did things the right way.
Doug Hogan, Jamestown, was a terrific athlete and former softball opponent. His tenacity was admirable. Jamestown has Jack Brown Baseball Field, one of the finest around that sets the ball field standard and long-time host of state amateur tournaments for baseball players of all ages.
We started grades 1-2-3-4 basketball programs after Jamestown had success with them.
Darin Krueger, Williston, showed much passion with his position, reminding us of our fortune to work a profession we love. He was very active with the NRPA Midwest Region that was great training for us when national conference costs are challenging for a small park district.
Williston hosts baseball tourneys, especially Babe Ruth World Series, like no other. It is an incredible production. I was lucky to attend one and meet Jack Morris, Minnesota Twins star pitcher.
James Kramer, Dickinson, had a remarkable calm demeanor. He taught us not to get too high or too low and manage with a friendly, accommodating style.
The “Queen City” is persistent and eventually passed an impressive recreation center project after seven tries. It showed the rest of us to never give up if you have a vision.
Terry Wallace, Devils Lake, was a do-everything guy. He managed every sport we did plus hockey, which is a serious time commitment. Terry reached the pinnacle of sports officiating when he was named to the ND Officials Hall of Fame for his 40-plus year career. He is known for getting many young officials started, a gift to pass your gifts to others.
Terry worked well with ND Game & Fish to host a youth fishing camp on Devils Lake, providing outdoor recreation on a local natural resource, just like we try with the Red River.
The North Dakota Parks-Recreation Director team was a great bunch to be associated with!
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
