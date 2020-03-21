The City of Wahpeton would like to remind residents to now direct your sump pump discharge into the street or your yard.
Directing it to the sanitary sewer is only permitted from Nov. 15 to March 15. Do not direct the sump pump discharge to the alley. Discharging into the alley makes it difficult to maintain them and leaves alleys in poor condition. Discharging into the sanitary sewer during high rainfall or snow melt events may cause overload issues with the sanitary lift stations which may cause sewer backups.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
