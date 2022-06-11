Today’s world has become far too dangerous for us to enter it unarmed.
The battlefield is not just Ukraine, it’s everywhere, and the front line is right between our ears. Joyce Meyer has been right; the battlefield is our mind.
That’s why we need all the knowledge, wisdom and understanding we can get if we and especially our children can have any true safety.
As always and ever, the Bible offers our best weapons for the fight against an enemy adept at practicing the Monty Python “art of not being seen.” And an amazing armory of weapons can be found in Paul’s astonishingly powerpacked letter to the Ephesians, where he tells us, “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” By this he means the of fallen angels and demons that fell with Satan and now swarm the lower heaven all around us bombarding us with wicked thoughts and suggestions many can’t resist.
“Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” But how?
Ephesians chapter 6 outlines our best protections which Paul calls, “the full armor of God.” Sermons abound about each piece of armor; I’ll just discuss a few here for a starting place. Serious students can seek further on line in ministries like Joyce Meyers, Joseph Prince or Andrew Wommak.
Our key piece of armor says Paul is the “girdle of truth” which protects the loins. Information is not truth and we are awash in it. But here’s a key quote: “You shall know the truth and the truth will make you free.”
The key here is “know.” Even if you’ve memorized a verse, it will not make you free unless you “know” it and use it. We also read, “If the truth that is in us is darkness, how great is that darkness.”
Another quote to ponder is this by Jesus: “I am tbe way, the truth and the life.”
Next is, “the breastplate of righteousness.” That’s what protects our heart. The heart says Solomon can be either filled with good tor evil. So it must be guarded to protect the righteousness Jesus won for us on the cross where He “became sin,” carrying the sins of the whole world. His righteousness was made available to us, for in the fallen human race “there are none righteous, no not one.”
Then Paul describes the “shield” of faith. That shield is used to “quench all the fiery darts of the enemy.” Those darts are accusations, lies, and distortions which sting us with doubts, despair and depression.
Volumes have be written about faith, but basically, faith is the hand that reaches out and takes hold of the things we “hope” for, giving them realization: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not seen.”(Heb. 11:1) Faith is our major weapon because, “Without faith, it is impossible to please God.”
Finally, I’ll touch on “the helmet of salvation.” Helmets protect our brains, and the connection with salvation is that most have no idea of how truly “great” our salvation is. Yes, our souls are saved from Hell, but salvation also includes our health, our finances, our safety, our talents and many other earthly benefits.
Then Paul highlights “The Sword of he Spirit, which is the Word of God.”(v.17) There is tremendous power in God’s word. We are told it “lives and abides forever.” When we pray God’s word back to Him with thanksgiving it’s powerful: Lord, I thank you that “there shall no evil befall me; neither shall any plague — come nigh my dwelling.” (Psl. 91) God stands by His word. He “watches over it to perfom1 it, and “It never returns to Him void, but accomplishes the thing — God intended it to
The ultimate miracle of god’s word is discussed in the 1st chapter of John. “And the WORD became flesh and lives among us. (John 1:14) God called that Word, Jesus, who said, “It is the Spirit that gives life; the words I speak unto you are spirit and they are life.” (Jn. 6:63) Jesus is the person the Bible is all about. At the mention of His name the demons shrink back in terror. That name may be our ultimate weapon
Lastly Paul asks prayer for himself that “utterance” be given him “that therein I may speak boldly as I ought to speak.” so I can “make known the mystery of the gospel.” Truly the little books of Ephesians is a powder keg of spiritual ammunition. The more of God’s word we can store in our hearts, the better armed we are to deal with “the wiles of the enemy.”
