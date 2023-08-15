Quilts of Valor awarded by Abercrombie’s Stitching Hearts group

Stitching Hearts member Vicki Syvertsen, Richard Zimmerman and Stitching Hearts member Karen Krump during Zimmerman’s ceremony. He is a U.S. Army-Korean conflict veteran and former longtime U.S. Postmaster.
The Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group from Abercrombie, North Dakota, recently awarded three Quilts of Valor to Wahpeton residents.
North Dakota State Coordinator for Quilts of Valor Lou Ann Lee, also leader of the Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group, recounted the ceremonies.
Douglas Hockert, a Vietnam War veteran, was honored in a ceremony including wife Marilyn and son Steve. After graduating from high school in 1966, Doug joined the U.S. Navy. He served with the Navy until 1970.
“Doug was deployed to Vietnam where he encountered combat,” Lee wrote. “Doug served as a gunner’s mate. He was awarded the National Defense medal, the Vietnam Service medal, the Vietnam Campaign medal, and combat action ribbons. At the time of his discharge, Doug ranked E-5.”
Edward Klein, a Korean conflict veteran, was honored in a ceremony including Stitching Hearts members Bonnie Wold and Vicki Syvertsen. He served with the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, a time that the Korean conflict was underway. Edward was stationed in Germany.
“His group was called twice and put on alert, packed for several days, ready to go into Korea,” Lee wrote. “Edward’s occupation was as a re-handler of ammunition that had been fired. His family had already seen tragedy when they lost two of Edward’s brothers during World War II.”
Richard Zimmerman, a Korean conflict veteran, was honored in a ceremony during a beautiful North Dakota evening. Dick’s event including Syvertsen and fellow Stitching Hearts member Karen Krump. He served with the U.S. Army from 1955-1957.
“During his service time, Dick was stationed in Germany where he was a clerk at the Battalion Headquarters,” Lee wrote. “Dick was an E-5 at the time of his discharge. Dick returned to this area where he served as a United States Postmaster for 33 years.”
On behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group, Douglas Hockert, Edward Klein and Richard Zimmerman are all thanked for their service and sacrifices in serving the United States of America during the Vietnam War and Korean conflict, as well as Zimmerman’s many years with the U.S. Postal Service.