Quilts of Valor awarded by Abercrombie’s Stitching Hearts group

Marilyn, Douglas and Steve Hockert participated in the ceremony to honor Douglas with a Quilt of Valor. He is a U.S. Navy-Vietnam War veteran.

 Photos Submitted

The Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group from Abercrombie, North Dakota, recently awarded three Quilts of Valor to Wahpeton residents.

North Dakota State Coordinator for Quilts of Valor Lou Ann Lee, also leader of the Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group, recounted the ceremonies.

Quilts of Valor awarded by Abercrombie’s Stitching Hearts group

Stitching Hearts member Bonnie Wold, Edward Klein and Stitching Hearts member Vicki Syvertsen during Klein’s ceremony. He is a U.S. Army-Korean conflict veteran.
Quilts of Valor awarded by Abercrombie’s Stitching Hearts group

Stitching Hearts member Vicki Syvertsen, Richard Zimmerman and Stitching Hearts member Karen Krump during Zimmerman’s ceremony. He is a U.S. Army-Korean conflict veteran and former longtime U.S. Postmaster.


Tags