Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club hosts awards banquet

The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) held its annual spring banquet and awards night Thursday, April 28. The evening included a meal catered by Wahpeton Deli and Club President Greg Gerou talking about the club’s yearly activities.
Gerou thanked everyone who volunteered their time and talent to help RRASC. He noted the importance of following the R3 initiative of the North Dakota Game and Fish’s “R3” initiative of recruiting, retaining and reactivating.
“Recruit new people to enjoy outdoor activities, retain existing outdoor enthusiasts and reactivate people that have suspended their enjoying of the outdoors,” Gerou said. “RRASC’s youth summer fishing derbies, family fishing nights, fall hunting events and many other activities are all aimed at getting and keeping people interested in the many outdoor opportunities the upper Midwest offers.”
The club has grant funding available to local programs such as archery in the schools, the High School Clay Target League, youth hunting and fishing events and shooting range projects. This year, RRASC provided funding for two local archery programs to assist them in their attendance of the national competition. Funding in the amount of $500 was presented to the Twin Town Youth archery team and $500 to the Lidgerwood archery team. All RRASC members wish both of these teams all the best as they attend their national events.
Cindie Van Tassel, event chairperson, joined Gerou in presenting awards for the club’s member and youth big buck contest, longest turkey beard, and longest pheasant tail feather. The winners received Chamber Bucks from the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.
Big Buck winners in the adult category were Nathan Rausch, 4X5 mule deer, and Luke Glarum, 6X5 whitetail deer. The youth category winner was Jordan Teberg with a 4X4 whitetail deer. The longest pheasant tail feather adult category winner was Chuck Haus with a 25 1/4-inch feather. The longest turkey beard winner, adult category, was Dave Langenwalter. He entered a 10 1/4-inch beard. In the youth category, the winner was Braxton Heitkamp with a 5 1/8-inch beard.
Next came the member and youth fishing contest winners, who also received Chamber Bucks.
The adult category winners were Abby Carlson, recording the club’s first-ever alligator gar, plus a walleye at 27 inches. Nathan Rausch recorded a 10 1/2-inch bluegill, a 31-inch dogfish, a 42-inch northern, a 14-inch perch, and a 19-inch smallmouth bass. Vern Shasky tied Nathan with a 19-inch smallmouth bass and Joe Keller entered an impressive 56-inch paddlefish.
In the youth category, Carter Gerou caught a 6-inch perch and a 13-inch largemouth bass, Paisley Gerou caught a 6-inch crappie and Tucker Rezac entered an 18-inch walleye. Congratulations to all the winners.
Throughout the year, RRASC members submit nominations for the various club awards, designed to recognize members for their work in supporting the club’s mission throughout the past year. These include the Sportsmen of the Year, Lifetime Membership and Lifetime Achievement awards.
Justin Kratz received this year’s Sportsman of the Year award, with Heather Retzer honored as Sportswoman of the Year. The Lifetime Membership award was presented to Greg Braun and Lifetime Achievement award went to Greg Gerou. These awards were presented by one of RRASC’s charter members, Wayne Beyer.
Justin was unable to attend due to work assignments and Heather was unable to attend because she was accompanying the Twin Town Youth archery team to their national competition in Utah. Greg Braun and Greg Gerou were on hand to accept their award. Congratulations go to all the 2022 award winners.
Following the award presentations, the entertainment for the evening were Jack Lalor, retired federal game warden and Tim Phalen, retired NDGF district game warden. They told stories of the many comical encounters they had during their career. Some included co-workers, some were about landowners, but the majority were about hunting and fishing incident that they encountered. The two wardens had worked together over the years, and if you get a chance to talk to either of them, ask them about “Marilyn.” It’s a really funny story.
Because the recent banquet will likely be the last attended by Wayne and Joan Beyer, due to his retirement from Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and their relocation to Texas, RRASC followed its long-standing tradition of naming events for exceptional club members. These include the Vince Herding Youth Fishing Derby, the Dick Bell Catfish Tournament and the Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
In honor of Wayne’s long-time commitment to the mission of the club, beginning in April 2022, RRASC’s scholarship program will be known as the Wayne Beyer Scholarship. Scholarships in the amount of $500 per student are designed to assist students enrolled in a wildlife supportive program, pursuing a career in fish and wildlife management, wildlife law enforcement, biology or zoology at a two or four-year college. The recipient of the first Wayne Beyer Scholarship was Hanna Severson of Wyndmere, North Dakota. Hanna is enrolled in the animal science program at the University of Minnesota, Crookston. RRASC’s board of directors and members wish Wayne and Joan a long and fun-filled retirement.
RRASC’s 2022 events and activities include our monthly meetings, held on the third Thursday of the month, and the monthly junior wildlife activities. This summer’s schedule includes the Dick Bell Catfish Derby, June 4; Family Fishing Nights, June 20, July 18 and Aug 15; Brunk’s Carp and Sucker Derby in August. Fall activities include the Youth Goose Hunt on Sept. 10-11, Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Sept 17, Youth Pheasant Hunt, Oct. 1, and the Ladies Rooster Roundup on Oct. 14-15.
Check out the details and pictures on Facebook and at our website, rrasc.net.
