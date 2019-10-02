Red River Human Services Foundation celebrated their 40th anniversary at their annual corporate meeting on Sept. 18. Outgoing Chairman of the Board Jeanette Plummer, Wahpeton, was recognized for her service. As the chair from 2017-2019, Plummer never missed a board meeting.
Board members re-elected and newly elected included Plummer, Deanna Bakken, Sen. Larry Luick, Rep. Rick Holman, Michael Sundquist and Steve Dawson. Current members of the board were introduced, including Rep. Alisa Mitskog, James Roe, Margaret Mowery, Steve Skauge and Roger Gress. Roger Richels, Wahpeton, was elected chairman of the board, accepting the gavel from Plummer; Luick was elected vice-chairman; Sundquist was elected treasurer; and James Roe was re-elected as secretary.
Foundation supporter Twylla Connor was honored for her service to the foundation and its mission. As Executive Assistant, Connor was known for her organizational and communication skills, and helping others to get what they needed to complete their work. She often anticipated what was needed and had it done before it was requested.
Tom Newberger, the third CEO for Red River Human Services, reviewed a history of the non-profit organization. Wahpeton employees recognized for their dedicated years of service include Rebecca Sestak-Miller, Sarah Ireland and Tamara Jones – 20 years; Jessica Nelson, Amber Halvorson, Erin Althoff, and Joyce Metzen – 10 years; Kelsey Roste, Anne Syvertson, Sydney Booke, Brittany Kratz, Deanna Pettyjohn, Tiffani Stevens, and Ashley Davis – 5 years.
Red River Human Services Foundation is one of the 10 largest employers in the area. Red River provides residential and day habilitation services for people with intellectual disabilities in Wahpeton, Fargo, and West Fargo. Local corporate sponsors for the 40th Anniversary celebration and meeting included Moderow Construction and Bremer Bank. Several door prizes were provided by local merchants, including Ace Hardware, Hinsverks, Nielsen Electric, the Boiler Room, Econofoods, Dakota Coffee, Walmart, Wahpeton Drug, Farmers Union of the Southern Valley, Bremer Bank, M & H, and The Wilkin.
