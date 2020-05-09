The Red River Valley & Western Railroad Company will award three $1,000 scholarships to college-bound children of railroad employees this year. The recipients are Madelyn Larson and Jacob Vergal who are graduating from Breckenridge High School and Jacob Petermann from Wahpeton High School.
Madelyn Larson is the son of Cody Larson and Sally and Kevin Buckhouse. Madelyn will graduate from Breckenridge High School and has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, DECA, student council and church youth group. Madelyn plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton to pursue a Registered Nursing degree.
Jacob Vergal is the son of Mark and Lisa Vergal. Jacob will graduate from Breckenridge High School and has been involved in Greenquist Academy and church youth group. Jacob plans to attend Alexandria Technical College in Alexandria to pursue Communications and Art & Design degrees.
Jacob Petermann is the son of Tim and Connie Petermann. He will graduate from Wahpeton High School where he has been active in basketball, track, church youth group, Knights of Columbus and Rotary and Kiwanis Student of the month. Jacob will attend North Dakota State University and major in Business/Finance.
We wish these students the best of luck!
The Red River Valley & Western Railroad is a short line railroad headquartered in Wahpeton with operating offices in Breckenridge, Kindred, LaMoure and Carrington. The RRV&W serves agricultural customers, processors, and manufacturers in southeast and central North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
