“The winter of our discontent” has morphed into a spring of the heart’s lament, as stubbornly cold temps and weekly deluges have caused many to wonder if the warm days will ever come to stay. But for all of the seasonal disappointments — blizzards, floods, disasters, wars and signs of troubles to come, there is still much to be thankful for.
Here in the Wahpeton corner of the state, prayers have been answered and God has “minimized” Nature’s caprice: our rains have been acceptable, our flooding manageable, and even though the fishing has been abominable, and the spring migration of returning birds deplorable, (I’ve seen only four meadowlarks and it’s almost May), I feel things are going to turn around. Here are a few recent observations that have given me reason to believe that “God’s still in His Heaven” even though “all’s not right with the world.”
A couple of weeks back, I penned a column praising the great programming Trinity Broadcasting Network, and just yesterday I saw a broadcast from TBN’s prison ministry, showing a congregation of heavily gang-damaged inmates, all scarred and tattooed with demonic symbols of the kind inspired by Hell’s real angels: inverted pentagrams, warped crosses, and other ominous freight car signage.
The prisoners were worshiping with hands raised and tears of joy streaming down their cheeks, all earnestly thanking God for his forgiveness and their redemption.
The heart of the program featured the testimony of an ex-prisoner whose life sentence had been remanded because DNA evidence had proven his innocence. He had been convicted because tear-drop tattoos at the corners of his eyes had been mistaken for those of the real rapist. The accused man had been doing a lot of praying in prison, and his miraculously answered prayer had convinced him that he should take the story of his release to other prisoners he had known while incarcerated.
Seeing those tough looking convicts transformed into people you might even some day get to like was ocular proof that the Christian message is the real thing, and possibly the only thing that can transform hardened convicts and addicts into normal, productive human beings.
Another bit of good news came in Jill Mehl’s May Russian Harvest newsletter telling of many successes her teams have enjoyed as they deliver supplies of food and medicine to stuck Ukrainians in troubling, even desperate situations. They’ve had no other casualties since losing Sasha, even though their missions of mercy have taken them through some very dangerous places.
One remarkable incident involved one of her teams getting through a military checkpoint and being questioned by the guards about a fourth person they had seen in the RHM van. Since there were only three in this team, they could not account for any fourth person. But later, after they had been allowed through that checkpoint, one of the team remarked that they had just experienced a miracle like the one in the third chapter of Daniel, where a fourth person joins the three Hebrew children in the “fiery furnace” to deliver them from being burned. Jill’s teams are now convinced that they’ve often got a fourth person, Jesus, riding shotgun with them through dangerous spots.
Here at home there are many other signs of hope showing up for people living in confident expectation of good — the true definition of hope. The forecast is finally for dry weather; the white-throated sparrows have arrived in good numbers joining the faithful little juncos ground-feeding beneath our bird feeders, and a brown thrasher, a cousin of the mocking bird and one of the most accomplished singers in the bird world, was sitting in our apple tree. I’m looking forward to concerts soon to come.
I’ve also discovered what happened to the waterfowl migration. It’s still back in South Dakota. The low country down around the Lake Traverse is now teeming with mud hens, blue-winged teal and huge plunges of pelicans. These can be seen stabbing the floodwaters around the dams, often with all their heads under water at once — sort of like politicians at a caucus. And every once in a while one can be seen gulping down the seemingly unswallowable.
When the floods subside there’s going to be good fishing. I know this because a pelican told me directly, and I could tell by his breath he was into fish.
