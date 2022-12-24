“He knows when you are sleeping; He knows when you’re awake; He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So be good for goodness sake.” Most of us know those lyrics to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and they certainly have served parents well in trying to coax good behavior out of their kids. But too many of our clergy seem to teach their Christianity in almost the same way. They imply that it’s good behavior, as much as anything else, that determines whether or not you’ll make it to heaven.

The problem with this doctrine is that it assumes that somehow, Christ’s sacrificial scourging, crucifixion, death and resurrection for our benefit were not really quite enough; they want to kick in the Santa syndrome, creating a God who is keeping track of all we do so He can read us the riot act at judgment.



