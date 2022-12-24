“He knows when you are sleeping; He knows when you’re awake; He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So be good for goodness sake.” Most of us know those lyrics to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and they certainly have served parents well in trying to coax good behavior out of their kids. But too many of our clergy seem to teach their Christianity in almost the same way. They imply that it’s good behavior, as much as anything else, that determines whether or not you’ll make it to heaven.
The problem with this doctrine is that it assumes that somehow, Christ’s sacrificial scourging, crucifixion, death and resurrection for our benefit were not really quite enough; they want to kick in the Santa syndrome, creating a God who is keeping track of all we do so He can read us the riot act at judgment.
That is indeed the criteria of many world religions, some even requiring the need to endure “the wheel of birth and death” until we get it right; the karma thing.
Back when I was side-tracked into new age confusion, I reasoned that many lives would logically be required, seeing how hard it is to go sinless. But now close to the end of this life, I thank God and Jesus that we are saved by Grace through faith and not by good works. The thought of another “weary life” awaiting me is food for despair. But now in Christ Jesus, I look forward with joyous anticipation to the day I can go to sleep, wake up and rush like a new born colt, “out of the whinnying green stable, onto the fields of praise.” (Dylan Thomas, “Fern Hill.”)
Most religions require the keeping of a set of laws by which sinners will be judged, so once the laws are established, obedience is everything.
Perhaps some remember that on the day Moses brought the tablets of the law, down from Mt. Sinai, 3,000 people, already partying down and busy breaking those laws, died. Those laws were given “as a school teacher” to show mankind that they could not keep them. Those 10 commandments were perfect, but a sin-prone, fallen humanity is not.
Remember Red Skelton’s iconic character from his “scrapbook of satire,” “the mean widdo kid?” “I know if I doodit I will dit a whippin’, but I’m gonna doodit anyway!” Since Adam’s fall, “there is none righteous; no not one.” Only one person ever lived a perfect life, and that was the god man, Jesus, the Messiah. If you think your imagined holiness will get you anywhere, you’re barking up the wrong baobab tree.
By contrast with Mt. Sinai, Mount Zion supplied the blessing at Pentecost. When God poured out the Holy Spirit, 3000 people were saved (Acts 2: 1-21). Truly, “the law kills, but the Spirit gives life.”
But thank God, “Christ has delivered us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us,” so Christianity. the only faith that features a savior taking all our sins upon Himself. He “became sin” with our sins so that we might freely receive his righteousness. Our only requirement is to use our “measure of faith” simply to believe the amazingly good news.
Our biggest obstacles are doubt, skepticism, reasonings, cynicism and cunning craftiness-all rooted in naked self-interest. Clearly pride is the over-arching sin of all mankind. The Greek playwright Sophocles made it the tragic flaw of the protagonists in each of his tragedies.
A major contributor of pride is the doctrine of Humanism, which claims that “man is the measure of all things,”not god. This doctrine came from the B.C. Greeks.These lines from Sophocles’ masterpiece, “Antigone,” reveal humanism’s powerful attractiveness: “Numberless are the world’s wonders, but none more wonderful than man. It then goes on to list a number of feats: controlling wild beasts, mastering seamanship, the arts, mathematics, even language. But the play ends, as do all tragedies in the death of the protagonists. Antigone, and King Creon, both too proud to admit being wrong.
Greeks back then believed in many gods. We’re all familiar with a few modem favorites: Aphrodite, Zeus, Ares Vulcan, Poseidon and many more. They were brilliantly conceived personifications of the big abstractions, such as love, fatherhood, war and blacksmithing, the sea. Each abstraction had a god invented to be in control of it.
Thankfully, all that was B.C.,(before Christ), but now in North Dakota, we have better options: we can choose “Life or Death, the blessing or the curse of the Jaw.” And God in Deuteronomy 28 gives us the answer to the most crucial multiple choice test of all time: Therefore, “Choose Life.’’ That test foreshadowed the coming of Messiah, For as Jesus later says, “I Am the Way, The Truth and The Life; No man comes to the Father but by me ... He who believes in me will never die, but have eternal life.”