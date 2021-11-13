Doug Herrick, a longtime friend, recently passed away. Like others who leave this world, the best memories are often at parks or recreation activities.
Doug was a fellow River Rat in the 1970’s who played basketball year-round in Clarence Hulne’s barn a few miles northwest of Abercrombie along the Wild Rice River. We played on a narrow full court wood floor (not maple) surrounded by bales in the hay loft. Buckets were played even when temperatures were below zero. We wore gloves and at the end of the night, the ball was not bouncing very well in the dimly lit “gym.”
Doug’s nickname was Hay Rack. He was joined by Paz, Hack, Dirt, Pot, Fuzz, Wee Willie and Weiner. Aber guys know em all.
We loved hunting, especially raccoons. House dogs from the farm home of his parents – Wayne and Iola, where Doug grew up along the Red River north of Abercrombie, walked with us in picked corn fields. We carried two-cell battery flashlights to scan and spot raccoon eyes.
Coons were nasty fighters and once when one was holding a dog under Red River water by the Abercrombie dump south of town, Doug quickly jumped in the frigid water to rescue the dog. We did harvest the raccoon whose fur pelt was worth $45.
Hunting provides many memorable times. One night, Doug, brother Boots and myself harvested 16 raccoons. Another time, Billy Gauslow joined us to crawl along a grassy fence line within a few feet of a thousand mallards, wood ducks and other puddle ducks.
We did not agree on who had the ugliest car — his lime green Maverick or my orange red Pinto. Many hours were spent together on trailers loading square bales of hay and straw on alfalfa and wheat fields.
Doug’s best sport was slowpitch softball. He played on Colfax Grain, Standard Oil Bulk, Chuck’s Off Sale and M&M Construction teams. The Fort Aber Jaycees dominated the North Dakota scene for years. He was a slick fielding second baseman and had the uncanny ability of place hitting about as well as anybody in the state.
Doug would not wait until softball fields were ready to use. The cow pasture on his farm was high so the sun melted snow early and February practices were not uncommon. Cow pies were set at base distances and as many know, a pail of balls was hit towards each line, up the middle and holes between the infielders. Science School parking lots were used in his Wahpeton days.
Doug worked incredibly hard and if the tournament batting average was not up to his standards, he would have an equally passionate teammate pitch him balls ‘til dark on the Abercrombie field. His good friend Jim Grotluschen was often that guy. Doug’s teams won many state tournaments and he was selected to the North Dakota Softball Hall of Fame.
Doug was also an excellent basketball shooter and flag football wide receiver.
Doug’s professional career included working for Wahpeton Park Maintenance in 1982 and then becoming the first full-time Chahinkapa Zoo keeper in 1986. Doug’s farming background served him well to take care of the zoo animals and we received highly favorable USDA quarterly inspections that were challenging with a small staff and budget.
Doug married a wonderful lady – Lucy Tschakert from Kent, Minnesota, and his wedding party did what Doug wanted, flipping coins to see who would be best man. He was very proud of his version of “My Three Sons” and the athletic and family lives of Wayne, Joey and Mike.
Some of the family’s growing years were at Briarwood Court and whenever we mowed the grass on the former Wahpeton dump so he had more green space to practice baseball with his boys, he would bring out an old-fashioned pitcher of Kool Aide to offer a drink.
Parkinson’s Disease caused challenges but Doug never felt sorry for himself and was always a very kind person. He kept track of friends’ birthdays and gave a phone call, first to offer “Happy Birthday,” then to talk sports for an hour.
It was good fortune this fall when Richard Peterson picked up Doug at Twin Town Villa and stopped by the Community Center to reminisce. We went over many years of sports experiences from a few scrapbooks. Doug’s memory of all the stories and details was remarkable.
Doug Herrick maximized his skills in a relentless way. It is good to leave it all on Earth!
Wayne Beyer is the director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
