On Dec. 2, the Minneapolis Star Tribune posted the obituary of Ron Lindner, one of the leading educators in modern angling and personal acquaintance of mine.
In the early 70s, my bass club, The North Star Bass Masters, held an invitational tournament on Lake Lida, near Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Invitationals are much more significant than local club tournaments because big name anglers come from all over the region to try and qualify for the big one, The Classic. They also gave the local less-known anglers like myself a chance to partner with one of the stars.
Some of the already well-known names in the game might start to ring a bell. There was Babe Winkleman, of TV Fame, Gary Roach (Mr. Walleye), Ron Shera, outdoor ed. Mpls. Trib., (Still producing “Back Roads” and “Minnesota Bound”), and of course, the legendary Al Lindner and his brother Ron. And, once famous among the Northstars, big names like Jim Stargel, Terry Black, Lynn Schultz, Warren Williams, Roger Halverson, and myself.
Amazingly, it was my great good luck to draw as a partner for one day, none other than Ron Lindner, Al’s brother and founder of the Lindy-Little Joe Tackle Co.
As soon as the blast off was over and the wakes had died away, Ron and I started by pitching plastic worms and spinner-baits up into the dark side of cove cat tails. While fishing, I learned a lot about Ron, all of which was positive.
He encouraged me to fish up near the front of the boat to give me an equal shot at reading some of the better pockets in the reeds. A “loser” would have tried to keep me “rear-ended” and too far back to hit any good spots. Ron also picked my brain to garner as much info as he could from a local like me, who perhaps knew the lake better than he did.
Ron turned out to be a humble, approachable and genuinely likeable guy, but also smart, curious, and always ready to learn. He, too, was a bit in awe of his little brother Al’s ability to catch fish.
Another thing about Ron that impressed me was his thick Chicago accent which was so distinctive that it showed up not only on his little brother, Al, but it also appeared among some of the Nisswa guides.
Anglers used to chide Babe Winkleman that his accent and Al Lindner-style beard were more like Al’s than Al’s. Another connection Ron and I had was that we were both students of the famous Jason Lucas, the “Lone Ranger of Bass Fishing” who always fished alone, but he knew lots! And the Lindners, like myself, soaked up the columns like sponges.
A little later in the morning came my most memorable highlight of the tournament: Al Lindner himself hailed us down and pulled alongside for whatever tips we might share. He leaned over to Ron and whispered out loud, “One foot!” That was as big a clue as Al thought it ethical to leak. But I was clueless as to what it meant. Then he sped away, vanishing in a god-like plume of spray and a comet-like rooster tail of Ranger bass-boat glory. Ron and I only caught a couple of small bass that day, but the following day he went to school on Al’s tip and placed in the money.
Well, Al Lindner went on to win the Lida Invitational. He had found the bass in heavy growths of cattails in about one foot of water. He had to put his boat literally on top of the fish, catching the bass by bashing a plastic worm rigged with a 3/4-ounce pegged slip sinker right down in front of them. No other angler in the tourney had even a clue one could do that without spooking the fish, but Al did. And he went on to win the big Classic in Tennessee later that year. That made him a national celebrity.
Soon after that Ron and Al went on to found the “In Fisherman” magazine and TV show which have been on the cutting edge of American freshwater angling ever since.
In later years, the Lindners have turned not just to teaching about being great fisherman, but also about being “fishers of men.” This has prompted them to sell the “In” magazine and show and create “The Angler’s Edge.” The “Edge” TV show, the best fishing show on TV, teaches not only great fishing lore, but the importance of leading others, especially youth, into true sportsmanship and a deeper understanding of such Christian principles as sharing with others and loving one’s neighbors.
Now Ron Lindner has entered the great invitational in the sky, where every entrant is a winner and the banquet is beyond belief. It’s said the Chief Chef can walk on water and even turn it into wine. Now that’s an angling edge.
