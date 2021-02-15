Kathie Lee Gifford’s latest book, “It’s Never Too Late,” has been an amazing discovery for me this Christmas season. I bought it as a gift for wife, Audrey, and daughter, Lisa, to share but ended up reading it myself. I found it a book really hard to put down and one I know I’ll re-read and refer to often.
Kathie Lee is one of those people who, whenever she’s on camera, just draws my attention completely. She has an ebullience, and genuine enthusiasm that is simply impossible to ignore. On that morning show with Regis Philbin (“Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee”), she proved to be the perfect foil to Philbin’s testy personality. In fact, their chemistry was so perfect that it was hard not to watch in amazement at the magical gift Kathie Lee had of creating charming moments out of touchy situations. I’ve always found a little Regis went a long way, but I could always appreciate a little more of Kathie Lee. Somehow, together, they made great TV.
Her book reveals the astonishing number of hurdles Kathie Lee had to overcome at nearly every stage of her career. They early chapters deal with some of her bad choices and their consequences. The numerous rejections she had to endure as well as a wrong-from the start first marriage. Then it covers some of the great breakthroughs in doing commercials and other ventures. But the pervasive theme that led to her great success is her “Never give up on your dream,” attitude.
She puts a great little poem or song lyric at the start of each chapter, and one, “I’m gonna make a clean start,” says it all, and would serve many of us surviving this cold North Dakota winter:
“I’m going to make a clean start/ wash the cold winter away/ put a scrubby dubby spring in my heart/ and cart the old garbage away … Allez!/ so what if I get soap suds in my ears/ so what if I get soap suds in my eyes/ this is the most fun I’ve had in years/ out of the ashes the Phoenix will rise.”
Also her book tells of her marriage to Frank Gifford, the great New York Giants half-back and famed Monday Night Football cohort of Howard Cosell and Dandy Don Meredith. Frank was 20 years older than Kathie Lee and had two children from a previous marriage, but theirs was a marriage made in Heaven, and Kathie Lee was with him right to the end when his many football concussions began to diminish his mental stability.
More recently, many of you may have seen Kathie Lee on the top-rated “Today Show,” with Hoda Kotb and that show was doing very well, too, but Kathie Lee felt a powerful need to respond to a higher calling, so she left that show. Amazingly, I quite by chance discovered what that calling was. I often get up in the middle of the night if I can’t sleep and tune in to TBN for some message of hope for these dark and dangerous times. A couple of nights ago, who do I find promoting her latest book? Kathie Lee!
As always, Kathie Lee was riveting and very persuasive in her presentation. And her book, “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi,” was being offered as a gift to those who contribute to TBN. The book is about exciting discoveries Kathie Lee has found in Israel that make really exciting many areas of the Bible she once found troubling. Bottom line? Kathie Lee’s given up show biz to serve the Lord.
In closing, I just want to cite one more poem from “It’s Never Too Late.”
“I Want to Matter”
“To have meant something special to somebody else/ To have made a small difference simply being myself/ To believe this three-ringed circus/ Has fulfilled some early purpose/ I want to matter/ Before I’m gone/ To have been the shoulder that someone leaned on/ to born/… though I’m fragile and foolish and flawed, I’m sincere/ I want someone to fondly remember somehow I’ve mattered/ And if I’m really honest/ I would like to write on song/ That someone will be singing after I’m gone.”
Believe me friends, Kathie Lee’s book is a treasure. Don’t let it pass you by.
