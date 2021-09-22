Richland 44 High School held a Friday, Sept. 17 homecoming coronation ceremony. Back, from left, Madison Syvertsen, Megan Lingen, Megan Roob, Queen Emma Heyen, King Ethan Schnellbach, Bay Frye, Colten Mickelson and Nick Thompson. Front, Richland Elementary School students Jasmine Havig and Jack Dockter.
Photos Submitted
Trinity Ringdahl, Sydney Loff and Karsyn Loff rode on horseback as part of the annual homecoming parade.
Shandi Callenius, Blake Miller, Megan Taszarek, Kennedi Wagner and teacher Carol Braunberger were a gang of Cheetos for Duo and Group Day.
Richland 44 students recently praised America, celebrated duos and groups, had an early Christmas, went Hawaiian and showed their spirit.
Was it part of radical new curriculum? No, it was Homecoming Week, observed from Sept. 13-17 at the district’s schools in Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota.
“Our elementary students covered the sidewalks in Abercrombie with motivation and school spirit,” the district stated. “All week long, money was placed in staff jars, with the one who received and raised the highest amount having to ‘Kiss the Horse’ during the football game.”
Peter Wang, who teaches math at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, was the “lucky” winner. Following the Friday, Sept. 17 football game — and Wang’s smooch — students were invited to stay for Richland 44’s homecoming dance.
Earlier that day, Queen Emma Heyen and King Ethan Schnellbach were crowned and saluted by their peers. The 2021 Richland 44 Homecoming Court also included queen candidates Madison Syvertsen, Megan Lingen and Megan Roob and king candidates Drew Gunness, Colten Mickelson and Nick Thompson. As is tradition, two students from Richland Elementary School, Abercrombie, also took part in the assembly as crown bearers. They were Jasmine Havig and Jack Dockter.
“The week included many fun dress up days, participated in by both students and staff,” Richland 44 stated.
Whether it was on Monday’s “‘Merica Day” or Thursday’s “Hawaiian Day,” the Homecoming Week festivities were well-appreciated. Activities also included powderpuff football, an all-school volleyball tournament, a human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos and the traditional community parade. Colts and Coltbackers alike delighted at sights like Trinity Ringdahl, Sydney Loff and Karsyn Loff riding on horseback.
