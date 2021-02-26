Richland 44 Public Schools, which has locations in Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota, recently named its 2021 Teacher of the Year and Staff Member of the Year.
Evonne Viland, a music teacher at Richland Elementary School in Abercrombie, was named Teacher of the Year. Dave Pasqual, head custodian at Richland 44 Junior and Senior High School, Colfax, was named Staff Member of the Year. Both winners said they were honored and humbled by their awards.
“We have a great school district with a wonderful staff, and there is not one of our teachers who is not just as deserving of this award,” Viland said. “I truly appreciate each one of them. We are all dedicated to working together to bring out the best in our students and make learning fun.”
“It was a great honor to even be nominated, and a surprise to be selected,” Pasqual said.
Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44’s superintendent and high school principal, spoke proudly of the 2021 honorees.
“Dave goes above and beyond to ensure our buildings and grounds are running extremely well,” Gandhi said. “He is always willing to help out in any capacity, and is a joy to work with.”
Viland, who has taught music at Richland Elementary School for 33 years, is known for her legendary concerts and “incredible ability to pull together young children to perform music beautifully for family and friends.”
“Mrs. Viland is a legacy at Richland 44,” Gandhi said. “Her music instruction is excellent and her concerts are events we look forward to all year. She has made a lasting impact over multiple generations in our school district; her retirement is much deserved but we will miss her greatly.”
Viland’s retirement will occur at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. She received the Teacher of the Year nomination “because she is an amazing educator who has instilled the love of music in many students’ lives. She has always gone above and beyond with her performances, concerts, and day to day teaching.”
Pasqual has served as head custodian of Richland 44 Junior and Senior High School for four years. He was nominated because of his great dedication to the school.
“The students and staff both love him,” Pasqual’s nominator stated. “He is so dedicated to making sure our facility is in good repair, is always willing to go the extra mile when needed, and is a master at building relationships with our students, staff, and parents.”
Richland 44 Public Schools congratulates Evonne Viland and Dave Pasqual on their 2021 Teacher of the Year and Staff Member of the Year wins.
