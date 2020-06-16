The Communication Arts Contest for Richland County 4-H’ers looked a little different this year. Because of the no face-to-face order, the county contest was held over Zoom and the District 5 contest was through video entry. District 5 includes Richland, Cass, Steele and Traill counties.
The 4-H’ers adapted very well to both of these alternative medias. Judges for the county contest were JoLynn Reyling, NDSCS student and 4-H alumni, and Denise Wik, teacher. Judges for the District 5 contest were JoLynn Reyling, Gregg Webster, 4-H alumni, and Susan Milender, Extension agent, Barnes County. Winners at the District level will be eligible to compete at the State Communication Arts contest in July.
County contest grand champions:
Ava Krier, Barney, Senior Interpretive Reading
Natalie Gerner, Wahpeton, Junior Interpretive Reading
Ella Weinmann, Wahpeton, Senior Prepared Speech
Jaxon Krier, Barney, Junior Prepared Speech
Gina Quamme, Wahpeton, Senior Impromptu Speech
Erin Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Demonstration
Marisa Mumm, Wahpeton, Junior Demonstration
Samantha Dotzenrod and Erin Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Dramatic Presentation
Samuel and Michael Krause, Wyndmere, Junior Dramatic Presentation
Erin Krause and Loretta Quam, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial
District 5 winners:
Natalie Gerner, Wahpeton, Junior Demonstration
Allison and Samuel Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial
Erin Krause and Loretta Quam, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial
Samantha Dotzenrod, Wyndmere, Senior Interpretive Reading
Ella Weinmann, Wahpeton, Senior Prepared Speech
