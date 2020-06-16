The Communication Arts Contest for Richland County 4-H’ers looked a little different this year. Because of the no face-to-face order, the county contest was held over Zoom and the District 5 contest was through video entry. District 5 includes Richland, Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

The 4-H’ers adapted very well to both of these alternative medias. Judges for the county contest were JoLynn Reyling, NDSCS student and 4-H alumni, and Denise Wik, teacher. Judges for the District 5 contest were JoLynn Reyling, Gregg Webster, 4-H alumni, and Susan Milender, Extension agent, Barnes County. Winners at the District level will be eligible to compete at the State Communication Arts contest in July.

County contest grand champions:

Ava Krier, Barney, Senior Interpretive Reading

Natalie Gerner, Wahpeton, Junior Interpretive Reading

Ella Weinmann, Wahpeton, Senior Prepared Speech

Jaxon Krier, Barney, Junior Prepared Speech

Gina Quamme, Wahpeton, Senior Impromptu Speech

Erin Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Demonstration

Marisa Mumm, Wahpeton, Junior Demonstration

Samantha Dotzenrod and Erin Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Dramatic Presentation

Samuel and Michael Krause, Wyndmere, Junior Dramatic Presentation

Erin Krause and Loretta Quam, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial

District 5 winners:

Natalie Gerner, Wahpeton, Junior Demonstration

Allison and Samuel Krause, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial

Erin Krause and Loretta Quam, Wyndmere, Senior Mass Media Commercial

Samantha Dotzenrod, Wyndmere, Senior Interpretive Reading

Ella Weinmann, Wahpeton, Senior Prepared Speech

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments