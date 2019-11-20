Save the date of Dec. 7 for a special event at the Richland County Museum, located at 11 Seventh Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
At the November board meeting, plans were made for the Saturday, Dec. 7 opening with a model train display, a WWII model exhibit, slide show, past and present and treats. Books of Wahpeton, “Through the Years,” and “Towns and Townships,” are on sale for Christmas giving. There also might be a chance to listen to an old phonograph play.
The museum is officially closed, however work is still being planned. The office is being renovated with a new arrangement to accommodate those who work there. Several years ago, the office was extended and computers and file cabinets added have made the area crowded. Files are being sorted, also.
As families gather for Thanksgiving or Christmas, now is the time to collect your family history. Collect dates and places for births, marriages and deaths. Oftentimes there are stories related to people that make your unique history interesting. A picture collection also tells a story of family characteristics, such as eye color and body shape to help understand our genetics.
Many online records are now available, also. How many wish that we had listened more to older family members that reveal family history stories? Interviewing an older person might make for a closer bond once that person’s life was examined.
Something often forgotten when accepting an artifacts that it also needs care to preserve the piece. For clothing, padded hangers prevent threads from breaking. The quilts need to be refolded to prevent cracking and tapes need to be rewound for preservation. Photographs are not displayed in natural light, dare they fade. At least once a year, most things are cleaned. These are a few examples of care necessary to protect the artifacts.
The museum board and staff are looking forward to the 2020 season with anticipation of new experiences.
