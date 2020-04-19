Here are the senior menus for April 20-24
No dine in is being done at any of our locations. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.
Abercrombie- Monday, stuffed peppers, seasoned potato, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, peaches, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, chili, hash brown bake, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, corn bread, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, stuffed peppers, seasoned potato, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, peaches, muffin, milk. Wednesday, barbecue ribs, baked potato, Caribbean blend veggies, strawberry jello w/pears and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread-0, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, chili, hash brown bake, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, corn bread, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread-0, milk. Thursday, barbecue ribs, baked potato, Caribbean blend veggies, strawberry jello w/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, stuffed peppers, seasoned potato, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, peaches, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread-0, milk. Thursday, chili, hash brown bake, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, corn bread, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, stuffed peppers, seasoned potato, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, peaches, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, barbecue ribs, baked potato, Caribbean blend veggies, strawberry jello w/pears and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, chili, hash brown bake, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, corn bread, bread-1, milk. Friday, lemon pepper chicken, buttered potato chunks, broccoli raisin salad, pineapple tidbits, bread-1, milk.
