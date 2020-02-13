Richland 44 FFA does well at Fergus Falls show

Richland 44 FFA Chapter recently competed in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, the Richland 44 FFA Chapter attended the West Otter Tail Crop and Forage Show in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where members competed in various career development events. Members Kiersten Boehm, Addie Christensen, Cora Hermunslie and Tessa Smith competed in small animal care.

The team placed first, with Boehm placing high individual and Smith placing third.

Kalie Boehm, Otto Dockter, Hanna Malaterre, Eric Moen, Trinity Ringdahl, Zachariah Ringdahl, Chase Schmitt and Nick Wulfekuhle all competed in wildlife, with Eric Moen tying for second place.

Kiersten Boehm also competed in job interview and took high individual. Wade Gorder, Rylee Hendrickson, Emma Heyen and Keagan Neppl competed in agronomy.

Congratulations to all these students.

