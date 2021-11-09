Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) awards $42,000 in grants back to the region

The advisory board of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation recently voted to approve $42,000 in 14 different grants to nonprofit agencies in Richland and Wilkin Counties.
The annual fund awarded eight grants totaling $30,000 and the endowment fund awarded 6 grants totaling $12,000. Area agencies included in the spring grant round include:
BIO Girls – to support the region’s group
Breckenridge Youth Program – for scholarships for kids on the Economic Resilience Project
PARTNERS – for their foot care clinic held twice a month
Richland Wilkin Food Backpack Program – food for the kids packs
SENDCAA – For emergency assistance in Richland County
Three Rivers Crisis Center and Kids Konnection – Annual operational funds for their work with domestic violence in the region
Valley Lake Boys Home – Training for staff
Wilkin County 4-H – After-school programming
Someplace Safe – Increased caseload
United Methodist Church – Annual Community Choir Cantata
Children’s Discovery Center – Start up costs for the center
City of Breckenridge – Teen Center After School program
Leach Library – Friends of the Library digital preservation project
Someplace Safe – Security packs for families
“Thanks to RWCF, Three Rivers Crisis Center can continue to provide no-cost counseling to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse,” Susan Rittenour, Three Rivers Crisis Center executive director, said.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation was organized in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services to disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation, and educational services.
The purpose of the community foundation, which is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation, is to award grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available. The major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community.
The average grant is usually between $1,000 and $2,500. There may be special requests that require the board to exceed this amount but those are awarded on a limited basis. The foundation’s goal is to reach as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland-Wilkin area a better place to live. It has awarded over $250,000 since its inception.
In 2020, RWCF assumed work with the annual fund, previously held at the Richland Wilkin United Way, strengthening the organization and the partnership with nonprofit groups in the two-county area. The foundation now has the capability to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.
Individuals interested in supporting the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can donate to either their annual giving or their permanent fund at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin.
For more information, contact chairperson, Jana Berndt at 218-641-2042 or any board member of the advisory group.
