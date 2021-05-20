Richland Wilkin Kinship awarded grant from Offutt Family Foundation and R.D. Offutt Company

Richland Wilkin Kinship, a local mentoring organization focused on supporting and serving youth in the community, is the recipient of a special Community Builder grant from the Offutt Family Foundation and R.D. Offutt Company. The Community Builder Program is a unique initiative designed to support charitable organizations and nonprofits that RDO team members are passionate about and serve the greater good in their communities.
All RDO team members were invited to apply for this year’s Community Builder grants to support mental health nonprofits, specifically those addressing youth depression, anxiety and suicide prevention. This theme speaks to a need in the communities that has drastically and quietly been on the rise, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
R.D. Offutt Company matched the dollars from the Offutt Family Foundation, for a total grant of $5,000 awarded to Richland Wilkin Kinship. Ross Pietruszewski, Store Manager at RDO Equipment Co. in Breckenridge, nominated Richland Wilkin Kinship for the grant. The nonprofit serves Wilkin and Richland counties, and matches adult volunteers with local youth who would benefit from extra support.
Rebekah Christensen, Director of Richland Wilkin Kinship, says mentoring builds resilience in times of trauma. With the heavy trauma everyone faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes kids need mentors now more than ever.
“Many of our kids are lacking a natural network of support and their families are being intentional by signing them up for Kinship,” she said. “Mentoring is proven and the best dollar that can be put into prevention, and we are so thankful for the Offutt Family Foundation and RDO’s investment in our youth through Kinship. What a wonderful surprise and blessing for our program!”
She also noted that the grant is coming at the best possible time, explaining, “With COVID-19, we have been unable to have our in-person fundraisers this past year. But the need for mentoring has not decreased, it has increased. This truly is a gift.”
“According to the Jed Foundation, rates of mental health issues among adolescents were already rising prior to the pandemic, and the impacts of the pandemic have only worsened the trend,” Jean Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Offutt Family Foundation said. “We recognized this as a significant opportunity to impact our communities and respond to the pressing need for youth mental health services.”
Altogether, 32 Community Builder grants were awarded across the RDO footprint, which includes RDO Equipment Co. and R.D. Offutt Farms, for a total of $324,000. Through the Community Builder program, the Offutt Family Foundation has awarded nearly $1.22 million in grants since the program began in 2015. The program builds on the spirit of community involvement embedded in RDO culture and embodied by team members.
About R.D. Offutt Company
R.D. Offutt Company is a family owned and operated company based in Fargo, ND comprised of business entities in agriculture and construction equipment, farming, real estate and development, and food processing. The company originated in 1964 and today includes operations across the United States and international partnerships.
About RDO Equipment Co.
Founded in 1968, RDO Equipment Co. sells and supports agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning, and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers including John Deere, Vermeer, and Topcon. With more than 75 locations across the United States, and partnerships in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Ukraine, RDO Equipment Co. is a total solutions provider. Learn more at www.RDOequipment.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.