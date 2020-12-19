Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club is honoring the December Students of the Month.
They are Riley Finkral and Rachel Gowin from Breckenridge High School, Tenley Evans from Hankinson Public School, Dylan Frankki from Lidgerwood Public School, Drew Gunness from Richland 44 High School, Hayden Erdman, Caitlyn Pithey and Emma Gilles from Wahpeton High School and Paige Bernard from Wyndmere Public School.
Riley Finkral is the daughter of Andy and Alicia Finkral. She’s involved in volleyball, hockey, track, DECA, student council and mathletes. Her awards and accomplishments are honor roll student, student of the month and Golden Student award. Her future plans are to attend college with an undecided major and she wants to pursue a career in healthcare.
Rachel Gowin is the daughter of Kyle and Sue Gowin. Her awards and accomplishments include being an honor roll student, student of excellence, most dedicated award for track, most valuable runner and state participant for cross country, DECA vice president and state even participant, and Minnesota State 4-H competition participant.
She’s involved in DECA, Mathletes, drama, track and field, 4-H, 4-H Interstate Exchange and her church youth group. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Tenley Evans is the daughter of Randy and Angie Evans. Her awards and accomplishments include Pirate Citizen of the Quarter, all region volleyball, state archery participant, and she qualified for the national archery tournament.
She’s involved in basketball, volleyball, track, band, choir, archery and has been a Day of Caring participant. Her future plans are undecided.
Dylan Frankki is the son of Keith and Stephanie Frankki. His awards and accomplishments include Most Improved in band for the 2019-2020 school year, honor roll student, letter winner in cross country and was a national archery participant.
He’s involved in band, basketball, cross country, volunteer at Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge and Chahinkapa Zoo, track and archery. His future plans are to enter the workforce and attend college.
Drew Gunness is the son of Stuart and Sheila Gunness. His awards and accomplishments include FFA Greenhand and Discovery degrees, SAE, FFA Chapter and district winner in goat production, honor roll student and North Dakota Honor Society.
He’s involved with FFA, Christian Colts, boys basketball manager and Close Up. His future plans are to attend NDSCS for farm management.
Hayden Erdmann is the son of Amy Erdmann. His awards include EDC region vocal music contest participant. His activities include choir and cross country.
His future plans are to attend college to major in education.
Caitlyn Pithey is the daughter of Patrick and Lori Pithey. Her awards and accomplishments include volleyball team captain. She’s involved in volleyball, softball, Sources of Strength and student council.
Her future plans are to attend NDSCS for occupational therapy.
Emma Gilles is the daughter of Barry and Adella Gilles. Her awards and accomplishments include honor roll students, regional star in band, state star in band, and Outstanding Musician award in 7th grade band.
She’s involved in jazz band and pep band. Her future plans are to attend NDSU to major in science education. She wants to be a teacher at the middle school and high school levels.
Paige Bernard is the daughter of Chad and Tammy Bernard. She has earned awards in FFA and Math Counts. She’s involved in FFA. Her future plans are to attend NDSCS for dental hygiene.
