Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club celebrates the February Students of the Month. They are: Grace Conzemius and Jude Held of Breckenridge High School, Megan Wolter of Hankinson, Hailey Arth of Lidgerwood, Gwendolyn Hopping of Richland 44, Joshua Krump, Haley Manson and Kennedy Taylor of Wahpeton, and Marina Chavez of Wyndmere.
Grace Conzemius is the daughter of Clinton and Jennifer Conzemius. Her awards and accomplishments include Honor Roll student, state track, MVP for track, captain for baseball, and she was nominated for the Excel Award.
The activities she’s involved in cross country, volleyball, basketball, track, DECA, drama, student council and Knowledge Bowl. Her future plans are to attend college with an undecided to major in nursing/healthcare.
Jude Held is the daughter of Jerry Held and Aleshia Miranowski. Her awards and accomplishments include all-conference in basketball and honor roll student.
The activities she’s involved in are basketball, volleyball, track and softball. Her future plans are to attend college with undecided major and she would like to play basketball.
Megan Wolter is the daughter of Gerald and Sheridy Wolter. Her awards and accomplishments include honor roll student and DECA finalist in two areas.
Her activities include drama, archery, DECA, Lifeskills USA, speech and Day of Caring participant. Her future plans are to attend North Dakota State College of Science for her generals, then transfer to MSU-Moorhead to major in English with a writing emphasis and minor in photography.
Hailey Arth is the daughter of Josh and Stephanie Arth. Her awards and accomplishments include letter winner in softball and band, and an honor roll student.
She’s involved in softball, Riverwatch and band. Her future plans are to attend NDSCS for her generals, then transfer to North Dakota State University to major in veterinary technology.
Gwendolyn Hopping is the daughter of Michael and Cristi Hopping. Her activities include student manager and statistician for volleyball and girls basketball, track manager, musical, track — thrower, FFA, FCCLA and Close Up.
Her future plans are undecided, but she has interests in the areas of science, space, English and management.
Joshua Krump is the son of Scott Krump. His awards and accomplishments include being the 2019 state wrestling running up. He’s involved in football and wrestling.
After high school he intends to join the work force.
Haley Manson is the daughter of Mike and Bobbie Jo Manson. Her awards and accomplishments include Most Assists in volleyball and an honor student. She’s involved in volleyball. Her future plans are to attend NDSU to major in nursing, specializing in pediatrics or neonatal.
Kennedy Taylor is the daughter of Tawnya Taylor. Her awards and accomplishments include earning third and fourth place finishes in the school-wide poetry contest.
Her activities include volleyball and Encore. Her future plans are to attend college and major in psychiatry.
Marina Chavez is the daughter of Gabriel and Maria Chavez. Her awards and accomplishments include honor roll student, earning silver place in the national Spanish exam, Spanish video award and Spanish Club vice president.
Her activities include Spanish Club, speech, Costa Rica academic trip, student council, Sources of Strength, drama and choir. Her future plans are to attend Texas State University to major in criminal justice.
