Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club honors the October Students of the Month. They are: Ella Anderson and Abigail Johnson of Breckenridge High School, Kallie Grefsrud of Fairmount Public School, Cruz Hernandez of Hankinson Public School, Gracie Kaczynski of Lidgerwood Public School, Blake Miller of Richland 44; Anika Birkelo, Eric Chen and Kyree Lacina of Wahpeton High School, and Hannah Fowler of Wyndmere Public School.
Ella Anderson is the daughter of Patrick and Lynda Anderson. Her awards and accomplishments include the Student of Excellence award.
She’s involved in volleyball, DECA, prom committee, and Faith Church youth group. Her future plans are to attend a local university and her major is undecided.
Abigail Johnson is the daughter of Brian and Melissa Johnson. Her awards and accomplishments include being on “A” honor roll, and the Run With Randy award.
She’s involved with volleyball, basketball, softball, trap shooting, DECA, student council, band, jazz band, drama club and praise band. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college and major in biology and then pursue optometry.
Kallie Grefsrud is the daughter of Mike and Dawn Grefsrud. Her awards and accomplishments include being on the “A” honor roll, a class officer and a National Honor Society member.
She’s involved in volleyball, golf, basketball, student council and National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend college to study medicine.
Cruz Hernandez is the son of Ashley and Sam Hernandez. His awards and accomplishments include being on the “B” honor roll, varsity letters in all sports, and varsity basketball as an eighth grader.
His activities include basketball, football, baseball, track, student council, Teens for Life and Day of Caring. His future plans are to attend the University of North Dakota to study aerospace.
Gracie Kaczynski is the daughter of Ryan and Shannon Kaczynski. Her awards and accomplishments include being an honor student since seventh grade, certificate of attendance, varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, track and golf.
She’s involved with volleyball, golf, basketball, track, softball, vice president of student council, active in church, and ditch pick for the Knights of Columbus. Her future plans are to pursue physical therapy or chiropractic studies.
Blake Miller is the daughter of Jeff and Tristan Miller. Her awards and accomplishments include being on honor roll, honor society, FCCLA vice president of finance and class presidents.
She’s involved with FCCLA, FFA, student council, volleyball, basketball and trap. Her future plans are to attend UND or NDSCS and study health sciences.
Anika Birkelo is the daughter of Justin and Tari Birkelo. Her awards and accomplishments include being on “A” honor roll, varsity letter in gymnastics for times, named Hardest Worker in gymnastics, Event Leader award in gymnastics.
She’s involved with cross country, gymnastics, track and student council. Her future plans are to attend college out of state to study medicine.
Eric Chen is the son of Kam Tung. His awards and accomplishments include being on the “B” honor roll. He is in involved with tennis. His future plans are to attend the University of Minnesota.
Kyree Lacina is the daughter of Pat and Lora Lacina. Her awards and accomplishments include honor band, honor choir, state star trumpet solo, regional star brass ensemble, Terrific Kid, second place in 18U tennis doubles, leadership team for Sources of Strength.
She’s involved with varsity tennis, boys tennis manager, powerlifting, jazz band, concert band, Encore, chamber choir, student council, Sources of Strength, and her worship team at church. Her future plans are to attend a university and become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Hannah Fowler is the daughter of Debra Fowler. Her awards and accomplishments include FFA officer, state music, class officer, Day of Caring and honor roll.
She’s involved with FFA, volleyball, track, CYO, choir, student council and Sources of Strength. Her future plans are to attend NDSU.
