The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club honored the December Students of the Month with a lunch Dec. 17, attended by students, their parents and school administrators.
Students are Kaylin Nicholson and Paige Kelsen of Breckenridge High School, Alex Dulance of Fairmount Public School, Dylan Peterson of Hankinson Public School, Matthew Heley of Lidgerwood Public School, Rylee Hendrickson of Richland 44, Samuel Coalwell, Hayli Moderow and Treyton Link of Wahpeton High School, and Tiffany Springer of Wyndmere Public School.
Kaylin Nicholson is the daughter of Scott and Kristin Nicholson. Her awards and accomplishments include being class president, a Student of Excellence and Honor Roll student. She’s involved in volleyball, speech, knowledge bowl and is the basketball manager.
Her future plans are to attend University of North Dakota or North Dakota State University to major in biology. She would like to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
Paige Kelsen is the daughter of Chris and Tanya Kelsen. Her awards and accomplishments include being a Student of Excellence, Honor Roll student, Honor Band participant, BW softball team captain, Cowgirl volleyball award, Day of Hope leader, student ambassador and received Excellence in Solo Ensemble Performance Band. She’s involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, band, jazz band and church youth group.
She plans to attend NDSU to major in registered nursing.
Alex Dulance is the son of Vince Dulance. His awards and accomplishments include Honor Roll student, earning 400 points in the Accelerated Reading Program and read 2 million words, and earned Most Improved — English, in 2017-2018 school years.
He is a teacher’s aide. His future plans are to enlist in the armed forces and then attend college.
Dylan Peterson is the son of Matt and Jessica Peterson. He has received numerous science fair awards and math competition awards. He’s involved in football, basketball, track, baseball, student council, science fair, band, choir Day of Caring, various church activities and math competitions.
His future plans are to attend North Dakota State College of Science to major in electrical technology.
Matthew Heley is the son of Ron and Gina Heley. His awards and accomplishments include Honor Roll student, Most Valuable Wide Receiver/Tight End in football for two years, all region honorable mention, Lumberjack Award for most tackles below the knees, and was a member of the state championship football team in 2017.
He’s involved in football, basketball, baseball, FBLA, band and drama. His future plans are to attend NDSU to major in agribusiness.
Rylee Hendrickson is the son of Scott and Machelle Hendrickson. Her awards and accomplishments include Most Improved in volleyball in 2017, Most Improved in basketball in 2018, and Honor Roll student. She’s involved in basketball, volleyball, FCCLA and FFA.
Her future plans are to attend NDSCS or NDSU to major in agronomy.
Samuel Coalwell is the son of Jason and Robin Coalwell. His awards and accomplishments include being named a Kiwanis Terrific Kid, drama awards, honor student and Honor Choir participant. He’s involved in drama and choir.
His future plans are to attend NDSCS for robotics or pre-engineering. He’s also interested in the field of animation.
Hayli Moderow is the son of Dan and Julie Moderow. She has been a state swimming participant. She’s involved in swimming and archery.
Her future plans are to attend college to possibly major in psychology.
Treyton Link is the son of JD Link and Erica Wicheal. His awards and accomplishments include Most Improved in football, Hardest Workers in basketball and Most Improved in trapshooting.
He’s involved in football, baseball, student council and trap. His future plans are to attend NDSCS, with an undecided major, and to work on the family farm.
Tiffany Springer is the daughter of Dustin and Nicole Benedict and Seth Springer. Her awards and accomplishments include Honor Roll student, state speech participant, state music participant and Tri-College math participant.
She’s involved with volleyball, basketball, track, speech, band, choir, NDSU honor choir, North Dakota Honor Society and is an Emergency Medical Responder.
Her future plans are to attend NDSCS and then to UND to major in nursing.
